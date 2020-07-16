ENG vs WI | Would be stupid to overlook Anderson or Broad, admits Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root has admitted that the management wouldn’t want to make the ‘stupid’ mistake of writing off veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. However, Root revealed that it would be difficult to play the two seasoned pacemen together in all games due to longevity issues.

The ongoing three-match Test series between England and West Indies marked the resumption of cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To everyone’s surprise, on July 8, Stuart Broad (485 Test wickets) was left out of the playing XI to make way for Mark Wood. Meanwhile, James Anderson made his return to cricket after having recovered from an injury. Ahead of the second Test, in Manchester, England rested Anderson (587 wickets) but added Broad to the playing XI. This was the 23rd time in Broad’s career that he played without Anderson in the side. The pace duo, who have played 116 Tests together since 2007, share 883 wickets in games they’ve both featured in.

Broad’s Southampton snub was heavily criticized but captain Joe Root explained that it is essential for ECB to rotate the two experienced bowlers to enhance their longevity in the Test format. Root, however, clarified that it would b ‘stupid’ to write off either Anderson or Broad yet.

"With Stuart and Jimmy, trying to maximise their careers is really important to make sure they are playing for as long as possible. If that has to be slightly different to how it has been over the last few years, then we might have to think outside the box and not play them in every game or not play them together all the time," Root said, as quoted by TOI.

"That is not to say it won't happen again. They are two world-class performers and we are very, very lucky to have them. I think to wish that away early or to push them to one side would be stupid, I really do. [But] I think we've got to deal with it well and be smart with it and we will find opportunities to play other guys, too," Root added.