ENG vs WI | Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test after breaking bio-secure protocols

After breaking bio-secure protocols in Old Trafford’s on-site hotel, Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against Windies and will now have to go five days of isolation. Archer will now have to test negative for Covid-19 twice during the said period to be eligible for the third Test.

After getting the nod to be in the playing XI for the second Test against Windies at the Emirates Old Trafford Biosecure facility in Manchester, Archer was pulled out of the team and put into the self-isolation set-up following a breach of protocols. As per an ECB release, Archer will now commence five days of isolation in the same venue.

“England’s Jofra Archer has been excluded from the #raisethebat second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols. Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed,” England and Wales Cricket Board have said in a statement on their website.

Although the exact act has not been specified by the ECB, Archer has been intimated by the action and took responsibility for the mishap he caused. The Barbados-born English pacer has also extended his unconditional apology for the same.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble,” Archer said in his statement.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."