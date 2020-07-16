ENG vs WI | Jofra Archer biosecure breach ‘very foolish’, criticises Mike Atherton
Mike Atherton has criticised Jofra Archer’s act of taking an unauthorised trip to his home in Brighton and breaking the biosecure code. The 25-year-old pacer was a part of England’s playing XI in Southampton and, while he remained wicketless in the 1st innings, produced 2nd innings figures of 3/45.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took a leap of faith as they relied on the well-planned biosecure bubble to help resume cricket amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Cricket finally made a comeback with England taking on West Indies in Southampton, on July 8. England overlooked Stuart Broad and incorporated Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the playing XI of the 1st Test, which the Windies eventually won.
However, ahead of the 2nd Test, it was announced by the ECB that Archer would be left out, owing to the fact that he breached the ‘biosecure’ code. The paceman issued an official apology, as posted by ECB’s official Twitter account, for travelling to his home in Brighton.
Former England captain Mike Atherton has labelled this act as ’very foolish’ since it not only jeopardizes his position in the team, but also harms ECB’s cause in bringing back cricket. Following the Windies series, England will play three Tests and as many T20Is against Pakistan in August.
"It's very foolish for a number of reasons. One, it cost him a place in the team. Secondly, it's thrown England's plans into disarray, a vital Test match that they must win to try and win this series. And thirdly it's put at risk all the work that ECB have done. These six Test matches, three against West Indies, three against Pakistan, they've had to do a tremendous amount of work to get these games on," Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket broadcast.
"Although the protocols might seem very severe, they've had to put those in place to get government approval for these games to happen. And as you know, from broadcast purposes, each of these games are worth about 20 million pound to the ECB, the international summer as a whole about 180 million pound, that's money for the game. So they can't afford the players to break protocols. He's been foolish, he's apologised profusely, and that will be the end of it. He should come back into the side, but he's been foolish and it's cost him his place here," he added.
Archer, who was placed in self-isolation for five days in Manchester, will have to undergo two Covid-19 tests and will only be cleared to join his team if he returns negative results in both.
