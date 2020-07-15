Six in Cricket South Africa, no cricketer, test positive for COVID-19

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), six people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but no one among them is a cricketer. The South African board ran 50 PCR tests on all their staff for coronavirus ahead of the 3TeamCricket competition starting on Saturday, July 18.

After rain washed out the first ODI between South Africa and India, in Dharmsala, the rest of the series was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. As cricket resumed in England, with the ongoing Test series against West Indies, CSA arranged a 3TeamCricket contest to mark the comeback of cricket in South Africa. The aforementioned competition, starting on Saturday, will feature three teams -The Eagles, Kingfishers, and The Kites - including top players from South African cricket. Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers are the three captains for the series.

On Wednesday, after they ran approximately 50 tests, Cricket South Africa confirmed that six people returned positive results for COVID-19, however, none of them were cricketers. The board, however, did not reveals the names of the staff who tested positive.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) can confirm that approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests were performed on players, coaches, support and venue staff during the period of 10 to 13 July at various venues across the country, in preparation for the 3TeamCricket match that will be taking place on Saturday, 18 July 2020," CSA said in a statement.

"Six positive results were returned but none among any of the participating players. They have been managed by the CSA Medical team according to the current Department of Health & National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines."