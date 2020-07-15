Reports | BCCI to host six-week training camp in UAE

As the IPL, in all possibility, set to move out of the country for the third time in 13 years, the BCCI is planning to host a six-week training camp in the Emirates. The report also added that the franchises will themselves want players to join their respective camps at least three weeks in advance.

While there have been no formal confirmation regarding the time and dates yet, the BCCI has started preparations for the currently-postponed 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The United Arab Emirates has been the front-runner to host the entire season, although Sri Lanka still harbours the hope of the series happening. In what is a significant step in that direction, UAE will host the six-week training camp in August.

“By the looks of it, UAE will mostly host the IPL, unless the situation improves dramatically in Mumbai. So the camp there makes more sense in every way possible. Once the IPL venue is decided, then expect things to move forward quickly,” the New Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

The logic behind the planning dictates that given the IPL will take place in UAE, shifting the base beforehand to Dubai’s International Cricket Academy will ensure the players joining the teams without facing any logistical challenges.

As per the report, the IPL franchises will want players to join their training camps at least three weeks in advance considering the rustiness players might have had before the season begins.