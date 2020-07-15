Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from Covid-19; tests negative

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, in a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday, confirmed that he had successfully recovered and tested negative for the Covid-19 virus, after almost a month. The fast bowler underwent treatment at home after he tested positive for the virus on June 20.

In what has come as good news and a huge sigh of relief for cricket fans around the world, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, on Tuesday, confirmed that he had finally tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. Mortaza had tested positive for the virus on June 20, almost a month ago, along with his wife and his brother, after which he was kept in home quarantine and given treatment at home.

In a statement released on his official Facebook page, Mortaza confirmed that he had tested negative for the virus, but revealed that his wife still had the virus and is still being treated. The fast bowler further urged people to keep faith in order to fight the virus together and expressed his gratitude for all the people who prayed for his recovery.

"I heard the results of the test this evening, which is negative. I am thankful to everyone who prayed for me, was beside us and showed concern during this time. But my wife is still Covid-19 positive after two weeks of being diagnosed. She is doing well. Keep her in your prayers,” Mortaza wrote on Facebook.

"I got treatment at home. To those who are affected, stay positive. Keep faith in Allah and abide by the rules. Together we will keep fighting the virus,” the fast bowler added.

Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam were also other Bangladesh players who caught the virus but thankfully they, too, made a successful recovery. Mortaza was the second-biggest name in the world of cricket to test positive after Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi but like the 36-year-old, the former Pakistan skipper also managed to shrug off the virus after testing positive.

Bangladesh (190,057) currently has registered close to 2 lakh Covid-19 cases and has also recorded 2,424 deaths. Recently, the country also saw its Test series versus Australia getting postponed owing to the deadly virus that has affected over 13 million people worldwide.