England vs West Indies | 2nd Test at Old Trafford - Statistical Preview

Cricket was back and how! It was not just another day in the sport, for the resumption had touched many on an emotional level, but Windies were having none of it. The Holder-led side took refuge in the pragmatism with a stunning display to go 1-0 up, and the second Test promises to be a nail-biter.

Form guide

England - L W W W L

After losing the first Test in Southampton, England will have more than the series at stake, with their reputation almost in tatters. With three wins and two losses in the last five matches, England might think they are in a better position than many think they are, but their problems of batting long in the home conditions have put them in dire need of a win to stay alive and in Wisden Trophy contention.

West Indies - W W L L L

The win fundamentally didn’t change much of Windies’ fortunes as far as the 3-2 record in the last five matches goes, but if momentum is what cricket is about, then trust me, it was a killer. The Holder-led side, who had their month-long quarantine at Old Trafford, will be back in their comfort territory, knowing very well the conditions on offer.

Key Batsmen

After the birth of his second child, Joe Root has joined the English side and will take over the captaincy armband in Old Trafford. Root has always had the affinity to score heavily against West Indies, as his average of 57.35 suggests. In nine Test matches he’s played against the Caribbean nation, the Yorkshire man has 803 runs to his name, with his three centuries being better than his record against all Test nations but India and Australia. SBOTOP strongly believes his comeback will bolster the side, something that English fans believe will act as a renaissance for their fortune in this Test.

Shai Hope

Well, this might come as a complete shocker, for Hope has disappointed more than he promised, but there is a chance that the Barbadian can actually do well. He showed signs in the first innings, battling difficult conditions and a spirited James Anderson, which makes one believe that Hope will actually triumph over other performers like Jermaine Blackwood and Roston Chase.

Key Bowlers

James Anderson

Given the fact that Chris Silverwood has hinted about the side retaining their core for the next game, Stuart Broad might not get a game again, thus making Anderson the most efficient and able handler of the situation as far as bowling goes. With 85 wickets from 21 matches against Windies, Anderson knows their strength inside out, mainly because he operated with the Dukes ball. This will be a test of his character but don’t be surprised if the Lancashire bowler, who has bowled at Old Trafford more than anyone else, picks up another five-wicket haul to add to his growing repertoire.

The inspirational leader led from the front, not only to make their stance on BLM movement clear but also as a bowler, as he picked seven wickets - six in the first innings - to break England’s back. As a bowler, he has been enormously successful against England - with 30 wickets against them, 11 more than his second favourite opponent Pakistan - and Holder once again is the key to do well in the battle.

Venue Statistics

One of England’s oldest cricket stadiums, Manchester’s Old Trafford is as iconic for English cricket as its football stadium is for the most football fans in the world. Traditionally, the English team has had a better record at the venue, with 28 wins from the 78 matches played there. The last time Windies played England at the venue was back in the 2007 Wisden Trophy series as the Daren Ganga-led Windies lost to the hosts in two encounters. This time, however, Windies will be eager to put that behind them and put their best foot forward to retain the Wisden Trophy.

SBOTOP Predictions

SBOTOP banks on England’s vice-captain Ben Stokes to score a half-century in either innings of this Test, mainlybecause of his performances in the first innings, in which he forged a solid partnership with Jos Buttler to pull the team out of the woods. Can he do that again? Well, why not?

Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Windies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

When to watch: July 16-20, 2020, 3:30 PM

Where to watch: Sony Six, Sony Liv, Jio TV

Can England trump Windies in the second Test? Or will Windies create history? To get all the live updates, follow SBOTOP.