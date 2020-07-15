BBL to have early start to season and kick-off on December 3; WBBL to start on October 17

In order to have contingency plans in place for the Big Bash League (BBL), Cricket Australia have decided to reduce the number of doubleheaders and have set December 3 as the kick-off date. As a matter of fact, the BBl will be played across 65 days for the first time in the tournament's history.

Even though the Test series between India and Australia is slated for early December, Cricket Australia decided to go with a clash of dates as the tenth edition of Big Bash League will kick off on December 3. Adelaide Strikers will take on Melbourne Renegades in the first game of the series at Adelaide Oval while the final is scheduled to be played on February 6.

While it was Mid-December last time, the tournament has been backdated for more than two weeks than the last season and will continue for 65 days. CA, in an official statement, announced that the decision of an early start to the season has been taken following extensive consultation with clubs, broadcasters and other stakeholders.

Last year, there was a big problem that came from team management as more afternoon matches to fit the tournament into a tighter window meant that a team like Adelaide Strikers suffered one of the biggest drop-offs in terms of attendance.

"While we know that the challenging, fast-changing coronavirus pandemic could ultimately mean revisions to the schedule, there is nonetheless a lot to like about the way both competitions are shaping up. It is our sincere hope that the WBBL06 and BBL10 will go some way towards lifting the spirits of, and restoring a sense of normality to, the nation,” the head of the BBL Alistair Dobson said, reported Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, the Women's Big Bash League will feature a full schedule of 59 games and will continue to get its standalone time. The season will kick-start on October 17 with the Finals slated for November 27 and 29, although there is no clarity on the dates. Of the 59 games, a total of 26 games will be broadcasted live on TV, with the remaining games set to be streamed.

"The League is pleased to have delivered a fixture that includes matches in each club's home market while also reducing the overall travel burden on clubs. By focusing parts of the competition in a central location (Sydney), it also provides optionality should the COVID-19 situation affect the flow of the season and we remain vigilant in all aspects of our planning to provide a safe environment for players and staff,” Dobson added.