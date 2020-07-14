Will try my luck at the trials to make an IPL comeback, admits Kamran Khan

After a seven-year hiatus from major cricket, Kamran Khan has admitted that he would be trying his luck at the trials in an attempt to make an IPL comeback next season. He also recollected his days with Rajasthan Royals before he credited Shane Warne for trusting him immensely with the ball.

The lanky left-arm pacer made the news all thanks to his quirky action and express pace for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2009 edition of the IPL. However, since his exemplary season where he impressed one and all, Kamran Khan has fallen down the ranks, being frozen out of the competition and even reportedly ventured into farming. However, ahead of the 2021 edition of the tournament, the Uttar Pradesh pacer vowed to make a comeback in the prestigious competition.

Kamran also admitted that he has been working hard on his fitness and bowling whilst still maintaining his pace around the 140kph mark. Additionally, Kamran also revealed that he could play two matches for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic competition later this year.

“I wish to start my cricket journey once again and that’s why I am working hard on my fitness and accuracy to bowl toe-crushing Yorkers as they are the ultimate weapon in the Twenty20 game. I could play just two matches for Uttar Pradesh and that too in the shorter version of the game, but now I wish to play the longer version too. Certainly, I will be trying my luck at the trials in the upcoming season and would also make effort to stage a comeback in the IPL,” he told Hindustan Times.

However, whilst still looking at the future, the left-arm pacer recalled his days with the Royals under the captaincy of the Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne. Crediting Warne’s captaincy, the pacer admitted that Warne is still one of his role models and thanked the spinner for showing faith in him.

The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2009 edition still remains an iconic encounter in the competition’s history. Defending seven runs off the last over, against Sourav Ganguly, the left-arm pacer only conceded six runs and picked up two crucial wickets to take the match deep to the super-over, where the double R’s came out victorious. In his four-over spell, Kamran only gave away 18 runs and picked up three crucial wickets.

“I still remember the day when captain Shane Warne me threw the ball to me and asked to do my best. I was just 18 then and I suddenly found myself in a fix as KKR needed just seven off the last over and Dada (Ganguly) was at the crease,” he added.

“The tracks of the Newlands in South Africa where I bowled that over still remind me that what I could achieve in the game on that day. Warne has still been a role model and I just remember his faith which he put in me on that day,” he concluded.