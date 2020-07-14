BCCI appoints Hemang Amin to replace Rahul Johri as interim CEO

Today at 10:30 AM
Indian Premier League Chief Operating Officer Hemang Amin has been appointed interim chief executive officer (CEO) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed the affiliates in an email on Monday that Amin is going to replace Rahul Johri as the CEO.
Rahul Johri demitted the office of Chief Executive Officer this month after the board accepted his resignation on Thursday, bringing a premature closure to his five-year contract. With the position once again remitted back to the pre-reform era, with Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah calling shots on every matter. With Johri now gone, the Board of Control for Cricket in India now appointed Amin as the new CEO of the association.
"As you might be aware, Mr. Rahul Johri who was the CEO, has resigned and is now no longer with BCCI. We have appointed Mr. Hemang Amin, COO, IPL as the interim CEO of the BCCI. I request you to extend all possible cooperation to Mr. Amin in his new role,” Shah wrote in an email to affiliates, reported Cricbuzz.
While Amin’s appointment is a temporary one, the office bearers, meanwhile, will be looking for a full time-replacement soon, ensuring the process begins in the upcoming Apex Council meeting, on July 17. Unlike last time, when they hired a consultancy to pick the right candidate, they will pick someone on their own this time.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.