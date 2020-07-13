We see Rohit's talent on show all the time because he makes a lot of runs, feels David Gower

David Gower has stated that Rohit Sharma’s phenomenal ability to score runs brings his immense talent to the fore, which he believes was because of his ability to occupy the crease for long enough to make those runs. Gower has also hailed Sunil Gavaskar by saying he was an extraordinary batsman.

England's most consistent run-scorer in the 1980s, Gower was probably one of the most graceful batsmen of all-time whose strokes had, as Wisden described, ‘a liquid, graceful feel: in an era of biffers, he was a caresser’. Despite being a laidback cricketer, Gower scored 8231 Test runs before becoming one of the most-loved TV personalities of our time.

Rohit Sharma, whose touch of grace with the willow had a Gower like semblance, has been compared to the Englishman by many purists and now the Kent man himself had words of praise for the Indian limited-overs vice-captain.

“It is one of the great truisms of cricket that you can only make runs if you're at the crease. So, Rohit has to stay at the crease. I had to stay at the crease. Mahela had to stay at the crease. The great players of all time, whatever their style and grace, had to stay at the crease in order for people to appreciate them,” Gower told Cricket.com.

“At the moment, we see his (Rohit's) talent on show all the time because he makes stacks and stacks of runs so the work comes in to actually make sure that you have the determination, the ability, the technique, the calmness and the concentration – all the things you need to actually occupy the crease for long enough to make those runs.”

Gower, who played against Sunil Gavaskar at the latter’s peak and then shared a commentary box many times during India’s tour of England, is still good friends with the fellow batting purist. Gower hailed the Mumbaikar’s batting genius saying that he was an extraordinary man to be up against.

“Sunil, one of those people, I like to count as a friend. Sunil was extraordinary because he was playing in an era mostly pre-helmets. He made a lot of runs against West Indies in the West Indies. Even though it was just before the great era of West Indies – the 1970s, there were some great players in the Caribbean and in the 80s, they were even stronger.

“But Sunil made runs against everyone and everywhere. He was an extraordinary man to be up against, both as a player and as a captain. He's a very, very shrewd little cookie and I do enjoy his company. He's a very interesting man to be around. There are many, many qualities about Sunil and not least of all that he was one of the world's great players – that's what we all remember him for.”