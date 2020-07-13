Team selections should be aired live on Television, insists Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary, who has had his own share of problems with selectors, has stated that team selections should be aired live to give a clear picture to players. Tiwary has further stated that Indian players should be given more chances to bat at top of the order in IPL to create better domestic players.

Always vocal against the “preferential treatment” dished out to few players, Tiwary has never held back to criticise the Indian selection panel when he was unceremoniously dropped from squads over the years. Be it the India A squads or the Indian Premier League, Tiwary has been a case of a fine career gone wrong, which frustrated him to no end. Speaking on the issue once again, Tiwary stated that selection meetings to pick Team India should be telecast live for the players to know the real reason behind the picks.

"Team selections should be aired live, so that everyone can see which selector is taking which player's name on which grounds. It will help us assess if the selection is fair or not. Normally, what happens is that when we players ask the selectors about why we were ignored, they tend to blame each other for it. So, to make things clear, it's necessary that the selection meeting is telecast live," Tiwary said in an Instagram chat with ABP live, reported Times of India.

After playing a crucial role for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League, when he helped the Steve Smith-led side to the final, Tiwary has since found no bidders in the IPL which resulted in many cryptic and straightforward tweets post-auction days. The former Bengal skipper now stated that IPL was helping foreign batsmen more than their Indian counterparts and urged the BCCI to ensure that the foreign players don’t bat at the top of the order.

"The Indian batsmen need to bat in the top order in the IPL. I'm not against foreign players, but some of them aren't used to our pitches, take the opening slot and do well. They get used to playing in the Indian conditions. If you notice, due to the IPL, most of them have become so good against spin, which they couldn't tackle earlier, that it becomes difficult to dismiss them in the ICC tournaments.

“We need to think about it, and it should be planned accordingly. Every team has four overseas players who're all generally experienced. Even if they come down the order, they can handle that pressure. Ultimately, you've to provide the Indian players better opportunities to excel at the top.

"Right now, very few teams play the Indian batsmen in the top four in the IPL. Most of the teams have foreigners in the top order, and they're getting used to our conditions, our bowlers, and our spin. They then utilize that experience to play us well in the ICC tournaments," the Bengal batsman added.