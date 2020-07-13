Shashank Manohar provided excellent leadership ICC needed at a difficult time, feels Ehsan Mani

“PCB has no issues with BCCI. I do not have a fear that some countries will put their interests ahead of what is good for the game as a whole. We all owe a duty of care to the global game and the well-being of world cricket and not put our short term interests before it. A good leader will bring countries together and act in the best interest of all the Full and Associate ICC Members. Shashank Manohar was excellent and provided the leadership ICC needed at a difficult time. I hope that the next chairperson will do the same,” Mani told Cricbuzz.