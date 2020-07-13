Kane Williamson is the right man to lead New Zealand, affirms Gary Stead

However, one of Gary Stead’s lowest points in his coaching career was when New Zealand failed narrowly to England on the account of the boundary-count rule in the 2019 World Cup Final. While a host of stars have expressed their displeasure over the rule, Stead admitted that there is no bitterness from the loss. The New Zealand coach, however, admitted that he was 'a wee bit hurt'. Both sides during their first attempt managed to score the same number of runs, which was then followed by a super-over that England won on the basis of the boundary-countback rule.