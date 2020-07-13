Jos Buttler has got two Test matches to save his career, feels Darren Gough

Darren Gough has stated that Jos Buttler, despite being an icon in English cricket, has wasted too many chances in Test cricket and has only two Tests to save his career. Gough has also added that Jofra Archer and Mark Wood should be rotated for the remainder of the series against Windies.

A lean run of form with the bat in the red-ball format ahead of the series against Windies didn’t deter Jos Buttler to take over the keeping duty in the Test side, as he even donned the arm-band of England's vice-captain in the first Test against West Indies in Southampton. The first Test was pretty much a litmus test for the talismanic ODI batsman, who could only score 44 runs in aggregate across two innings. His consistent failures to help the side have earned him many brickbats from fans and ex-cricketers and the latest to join the bashing party is former English pacer Darren Gough.

“Buttler has got two Test matches to save his career, for me. He’s a terrific talent, lots of kids look up to him and he has all the shots. But, in Test cricket, you can’t just keep getting out and that’s what he keeps doing,” Gough told Sky Sports Cricket.

The major talking point in the first Test was the omission of Stuart Broad from the line-up despite the pacer having the form and reputation in his stride. While the decision was majorly pushed to accommodate Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, keeping the 2021 Ashes in Australia in mind, it, in a way, backfired. Gough stated that Archer and Wood should be rotated for the remainder of the series while Broad and Woakes should be a part of the side.

“I think Broad’s coming back in. I would rest Wood and Anderson at Old Trafford and bring in Broad and Woakes. That would be my plan then, with back-to-back Test matches, you bring Anderson and Wood back (for the third Test). I’ve said from the start – rotate Archer and Wood.

“We got a bit carried away, seeing Wood bowl really quickly in South Africa. We’ve seen Archer do it, but it’s very hard to do it every single game. Broad, Woakes and Anderson are the reliable three, while Archer and Wood will blow away the opposition on their day. Pick the right player, for the right conditions and don’t get too funky with selection. Stick to the plan and England will come back in this Test series,” he said.