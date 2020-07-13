Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akmal ban
Today at 9:06 PM
On Monday, the independent adjudicator reserved his order on Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal’s appeal against a three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches. As a matter of fact, Akmal was banned in April and was declared uncooperative during the disciplinary hearing into the matter.
The appeal was first set to be heard on June 11 but the coronavirus pandemic ensured it was postponed to the first week of July and then subsequently to a later date. However, there was no further delay this week as Pakistan Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) Faqir Mohammad Khokhar heard Umar Akmal’s appeal against a three-year ban for failure to report corrupt approaches.
“Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, reserved his order on Umar Akmal’s appeal after listening to the arguments of both sides today,” stated a media release from the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The former Pakistan wicket-keeper failed to report two corrupt approaches which led to PCB provisionally suspending him in February before the lengthy ban was imposed after disciplinary hearings. PCB’s Disciplinary Panel chairman Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan had observed that Akmal was non-cooperative and did not show any remorse, which was the reason behind the decision.
