England’s batting is still the biggest issue to tackle, comments Nasser Hussain

After the four-wicket loss against West Indies, Nasser Hussain has commented that England’s batting weakness is still one of the biggest issues for the management to tackle. He also admitted that with Joe Root returning back to the unit, England must bat the same way they did against South Africa.

After having won the toss, England’s stand-in skipper Ben Stokes elected to bat first at Southampton. However, the decision quickly turned against the home side’s favour, when they were reduced to 48/2, with Shannon Gabriel accounting for both Dominic Sibley and Joe Denly.

A brief partnership between Rory Burns and Zak Crawley looked to get them to a good total before Holder ran through the English middle order, where he picked up five wickets to bowl the home side out for 204. Following the dismal show in the first innings of the Southampton Test, Nasser Hussain stated that England’s batting is still the biggest issue for the management to tackle ahead of the second Test at Old Trafford. In the absence of a good batting display, England collapsed to a four-wicket loss against West Indies at the Rose Bowl.

"Let's not get lost with the Broad issue or the toss issue. England having batted first were bowled out for 204 - that is still their nemesis," Hussain was quoted as saying by 'Sky Sports'.

Citing England’s 3-1 win against South Africa, where their batting was up to the challenge, Hussain added that the team should look to replicate that form come the last two Tests.

"They did well in South Africa, but in England, against the Dukes ball, they often find themselves 20-3, 30-3, and without Root in the side this week that was a nightmare. That is still the issue for England," he added.

And, ahead of the Old Trafford Test with Joe Root returning back to the top-order setup, Hussain admitted that the surface might help England regain their lost confidence at the top.

"They are going to a good surface at Old Trafford. Root is back and they have to bat like they did in South Africa this winter and at points in New Zealand. Not by being 204 all out. Sometimes as a captain you have to say 'I back my side to get 300 on this' but England fluffed their lines again with the bat after winning the toss," he added.