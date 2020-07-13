ENG vs WI | Would have been difficult to push for a victory if not for our bowling performance, admits Jason Holder

Calling the conditions ‘flat,’ Jason Holder has remarked that it would have been difficult for the West Indies side to push for a victory had they not bowled well on Day 4 of the Southampton Test. He also brushed aside John Campbell’s injury concerns, adding that the opener would come through.

Three months after cricket came to an abrupt halt, the sport was finally back and kicking when West Indies completed a narrow victory against the hosts England at Southampton. However, the victory was not as easy as the Windies expected on Day 5 of the cruciating fixture. On Day Four, when England were still holding strong at 113/2, it required a memorable spell from Shannon Gabriel to pull the straws back in Windies’ favour, with a 5/75. Reflecting on the inspired bowling performance from Gabriel and the pace bowling attack, Holder admitted that it would have been difficult to push for a victory if the bowlers did not perform well.

“One of our best victories. Yesterday was the best day I had in Test cricket. All the bowlers toiled hard yesterday, and it was a hard-fought day of Test cricket. I don't think any team knew. We had been sat at home doing nothing. We had time to prepare, but you never know. Alzarri and I thought we would bowl till 6:30 and the other two would take over. It would've been difficult to push for a win if we didn't bowl extremely well on a flat pitch,” he said at the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

Eventually, the home side were dismissed for 318 runs, setting the tourists a target of 200 to chase on the last day of the Test. However, the visitors were pegged back in the run-chase at 27/3, needing another inspired performance from one of their players, this time with the bat. Up stepped Jermaine Blackwood, who alongside Roston Chase frustrated the English bowlers and led the Windies chase.

While he was dismissed for a 154-ball 95, Jason Holder at the other end ensured that the visiting side got over the line, with four wickets remaining. At the post-match presentation, Holder also mentioned that John Campbell would be back in the mix after sustaining a blow during the Test, facing the wrath of Jofra Archer’s nasty delivery.

“Blackwood was outstanding. Disappointing to see him get out on 95 but that's how he plays. Jermaine always tries and never short on effort, and today was his big moment. John took a blow today, but hopefully he will come through.”