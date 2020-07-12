VIDEO | Extreme fielding goof-up results in batsmen running four runs from close range
Today at 3:50 PM
We have seen fielding mess-ups and some ridiculous ones even but I’m sure no one would’ve seen something like this before. The hilarious fielding mess-up in the European Cricket Series resulted in the batsmen running four runs with fielders arbitrarily throwing the ball from one end to another.
Comical run-outs and out of the target overthrows are a part and parcel of the game which make the sport an unpredictable one that we know it is. However, the ridiculousness of it all found a different exposure during the match 17 of the European Cricket Series played between Stockholm Super Kings and Varmdo Cricket Club in Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm.
In the last over of the SSK’s innings, Bhargav Mahesh managed to hit the ball up in the air with wicket-keeper Javed Ahmadzai running to catch the ball flying towards the third man region where a fielder was already placed. As he failed to gobble the catch perfectly, he decided to throw the ball to the stumps but the wayward nature of it ensured the ball stayed off the target by some mile.
Tragically the fielder backing up missed the ball once again as the batsmen kept on running between the wickets. The story wasn’t done yet as another fielder missed the stumps after collecting the ball. By then both Mahesh and Ganesh Prashath had run for four runs in between the wickets, making it possibly the most tragic and funny four runs of all-time.
July 10, 2020
