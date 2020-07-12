Veteran batsman Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

Today at 11:47 AM
Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19 and his family members, already in home quarantine, will undergo tests. Reports suggest that the 72-year-old ex-cricketer has been admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Lucknow.
Joining the list of cricketers who have tested positive for coronavirus was former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan after he underwent tests on Friday. But it was only confirmed on Saturday night as tweets from former India players Aakash Chopra and R P Singh, who wished him a speedy recovery, emerged.
Chauhan was the third former international cricketer to have contracted the virus after former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and Scotland's Majid Haq, both of whom have recovered from the disease since their diagnosis. Besides, 10 players of the Pakistan cricket team had also tested positive for COVID-19 before their departure for the tour of England last month.
Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2020
Just heard about @ChetanChauhanCr ji Chetan has tested positive for #coronavirus . Preying for his speedy recovery. #prey— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 11, 2020
The 72-year-old underwent the COVID-19 test on Friday and was, reportedly, admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow. Chauhan’s family members will undergo COVID-19 tests and they have been put under home quarantine for now.
Chauhan, who was opening partners with Sunil Gavaskar, played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978, amassing 2084 runs at an average of 31.57 and also featured in seven ODIs for India.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.