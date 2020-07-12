Twitter reacts to ‘wrongfooted’ Ben Stokes’ over-anticipation costing England Blackwood wicket

Being smart at the slip cordon is the first fundamental thing that the coaches tell their wards but Ben Stokes, in over eagerness, forgot that to make a mess of what should have been an easy catch. His early anticipation went wrong as the ball moved to the left of him after he tilted to right.

After reducing Windies to three wickets, England took the pole position in the game, almost ensuring that Stokes' chances of starting the captaincy reign in a winning note was all but confirmed. The dream was one step closer on the last delivery of the 19th over with Dom Bess almost getting rid of Jermaine Blackwood. Expect it wasn't! Bess bowled a short delivery to Blackwood, who went for a cut shot directly. The failure to pull that off perfectly meant the ball took an outside edge to fly towards the slip cordon. It should have been an easy catch for a world-class fielder like Ben Stokes, but his over eagerness spelt disaster. Anticipating the ball would come to his right, Stokes had already tilted in that direction but the edge actually flew to his left. Had he stayed put in his position, the ball would have come straight to his chest which, in turn, would have meant an easy catch. Stokes' anticipation went horribly wrong pic.twitter.com/xaBDCWoXjE — faceplatter49 (@faceplatter49) July 12, 2020 Ever seen a slip fielder doing this? Ben Stokes running out of the way of a catch and falling over – that's a real commitment by the new captain to the comedy cricket ideals that @LiebCricket expects of England. pic.twitter.com/SpkAZInDBV — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) July 12, 2020 It was actually funny Ben Stokes just made a fool of himself in the slips. How do you premeditate a catch? I hope he rues that!#ENGvWI — Njabulo Kunene (@Jus_Njaps) July 12, 2020 Hahahahahaha I don't think I've seen a slip fielder do what Ben stokes just did there 🙈🤭#ENGvWI — Ryan's अड्डा (@RyanChadha) July 12, 2020 Ben Stokes' anticipation gone horribly wrong#ENGvWI — CrazyforCricket (@Fan_ofCricket) July 12, 2020