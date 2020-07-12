 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'wrongfooted' Ben Stokes' over-anticipation costing England Blackwood wicket

    Twitter reacts to 'wrongfooted' Ben Stokes' over-anticipation costing England Blackwood wicket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:04 PM

    Being smart at the slip cordon is the first fundamental thing that the coaches tell their wards but Ben Stokes, in over eagerness, forgot that to make a mess of what should have been an easy catch. His early anticipation went wrong as the ball moved to the left of him after he tilted to right.

    After reducing Windies to three wickets, England took the pole position in the game, almost ensuring that Stokes’ chances of starting the captaincy reign in a winning note was all but confirmed. The dream was one step closer on the last delivery of the 19th over with Dom Bess almost getting rid of Jermaine Blackwood. Expect it wasn’t!

    Bess bowled a short delivery to Blackwood, who went for a cut shot directly.  The failure to pull that off perfectly meant the ball took an outside edge to fly towards the slip cordon. It should have been an easy catch for a world-class fielder like Ben Stokes, but his over eagerness spelt disaster. 

    Anticipating the ball would come to his right, Stokes had already tilted in that direction but the edge actually flew to his left. Had he stayed put in his position, the ball would have come straight to his chest which, in turn, would have meant an easy catch.

