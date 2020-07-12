 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer’s toe-crushing yorker forcing John Campbell to retire hurt

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:40 PM

    Archer at it again! First, it was Steve Smith and today John Campbell suffered the wrath of Archer’s merciless bowling which forced him to limp off the ground. Archer bowled a toe-crushing yorker that hit Campbell on his toe and despite the injury, the opener managed to take a couple of leg-byes.

    Jofra Archer and his tryst with flooring batsmen is not new as we had seen during the Ashes but when everyone thought he had let go of the steam and become a rather dormant version of himself, Archer decided to show his capability in Southampton today. 

    On the first delivery of the second over, Archer delivered a yorker to Campbell, which landed on the batsman's toes. Instantly he appealed for a Leg Before wicket but the ball had pitched well outside leg and after the umpire ruled it not out, Campbell also ran a leg-bye and, in the process, secured a couple of runs as well.

    While everything seemed normal at that moment, Campbell then ordered the doctor to attain him and was seen limping off the ground after a couple of overs. Until now, with Windies four down and in search of 62 runs to win this encounter, Campbell hasn’t returned to bat.

    As per the bio-secure environment rules, the doctor would book the treatment/x-ray with a low risk private hospital that has been agreed for this purpose which would be followed by a travel to the private hospital and wait in the car park until the player is authorised to go inside the premises. The room must be deep cleaned and sanitised after which the consultation or X-ray would occur. By that, the player will not have to Quarantine themselves after re-entering the biosecure bubble and if required, can take part in the game.

    What a brutal yorker!

    Solid blow to West Indies

    Where is Tino Best now

    A good opening spell for England

