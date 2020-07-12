Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer’s ‘toe-crushing’ yorker forcing John Campbell to retire hurt

Archer at it again! First, it was Steve Smith and today John Campbell suffered the wrath of Archer’s merciless bowling which forced him to limp off the ground. Archer bowled a toe-crushing yorker that hit Campbell on his toe and despite the injury, the opener managed to take a couple of leg-byes.

Jofra Archer and his tryst with flooring batsmen is not new as we had seen during the Ashes but when everyone thought he had let go of the steam and become a rather dormant version of himself, Archer decided to show his capability in Southampton today.

On the first delivery of the second over, Archer delivered a yorker to Campbell, which landed on the batsman's toes. Instantly he appealed for a Leg Before wicket but the ball had pitched well outside leg and after the umpire ruled it not out, Campbell also ran a leg-bye and, in the process, secured a couple of runs as well.

While everything seemed normal at that moment, Campbell then ordered the doctor to attain him and was seen limping off the ground after a couple of overs. Until now, with Windies four down and in search of 62 runs to win this encounter, Campbell hasn’t returned to bat.

As per the bio-secure environment rules, the doctor would book the treatment/x-ray with a low risk private hospital that has been agreed for this purpose which would be followed by a travel to the private hospital and wait in the car park until the player is authorised to go inside the premises. The room must be deep cleaned and sanitised after which the consultation or X-ray would occur. By that, the player will not have to Quarantine themselves after re-entering the biosecure bubble and if required, can take part in the game.

John Campbell getting his toe Ice, Ice baby'd. West Indies Under Pressure. #ENGvWI — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) July 12, 2020

John Campbell has retired hurt, 😥 pic.twitter.com/nkhMKjOgGN — Cricket Life 🏏♥️ (@Cricketlife05) July 12, 2020

I was Hoping that John Campbell will Play his Natural Game After Few Overs But Now He's Retired Hurt after Got Hit by a Jofra Archer's Yorker.#ENGvsWI — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) July 12, 2020

A solid blow for West Indies, John Campbell retire hurts after getting hit by an yorker from Jofra Archer. Good opening for England, Shai Hope's wicket will be crucial here. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2020