T20 World Cup is to ICC what IPL is to BCCI, they are striving to host the tournament, asserts Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has said the T20 World Cup means as much to the ICC as the IPL to the BCCI and thus the governing council is trying its best to host the mega event this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An official decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia, is yet to be taken.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all cricket was either suspended or postponed globally. The thirteenth edition of the IPL, originally scheduled to begin on March 19, was indefinitely postponed and its fate remains uncertain as the ICC is yet to make a final decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting October 18. While reports suggest that the global tournament is headed for a postponement, the ICC have not yet completely given up on the hopes of hosting the event. Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey, however, had recently stated it would be a 'logistical nightmare' for Australia to host the multi-team event with the current travel restrictions and strict rules to fight COVID-19.

According to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, the ICC is doing everything possible to ensure the T20 World Cup goes ahead as the showpiece event is to them what the IPL is to the BCCI.

"Just like you, I keep reading, We have had discussions in the ICC, there is no decision yet. I think the ICC is also trying its level best to host the World Cup because it is a huge revenue earner. And just like the IPL is to us, the World Cup is to ICC. From that point, I am sure they are trying every bit to host the World Cup. We will only have to wait for their decision," Ganguly said on India Today show 'E-Inspiration'.

BCCI is waiting for ICC's final decision on the T20 World Cup to determine the future of the next season of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin from March 29 this year but stands postponed indefinitely at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic. BCCI is hopeful of hosting the tournament in the October-November window if the T20 World Cup gets postponed this year.

BCCI, who are awaiting ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup, are expected to suffer losses amounting to Rs 4,000 crore if the 2020 edition of the IPL does not take place this year. Ganguly had earlier said that he would not want the year to end without an IPL, which generates significant revenue for the BCCI.