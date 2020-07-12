Sheldon Jackson shifts base to Puducherry

Sheldon Jackson, who has, till date, plied all his trade for the Saurashtra state cricket team, has decided to shift base to Puducherry ahead of the 2020/21 Indian domestic season. The move comes as a huge blow for defending champions Saurashtra, as Jackson was their highest run-getter last season.

In what could be described as one of the biggest and most notable switches, Saurashtra-born wicket-keeper batsman Sheldon Jackson has decided to move to Puducherry ahead of the 2020/21 Indian domestic season. The decision comes as a major shock to defending champions Saurashtra, as it was only last season where Jackson, with 809 runs to his name, finished as the side’s highest run-getter in their title-winning campaign.

Speaking on the switch, the 33-year-old described it as one of the toughest decisions of his life but added that he felt it was the right time for him to move on. The wicket-keeper batsman thanked both Niranjan Shah and Jaydev Shah for their support and added that he’ll always be ‘standing right beside’ should the Saurashtra Cricket Association require his services in the future.

“It’s been a great honour for me to represent Saurashtra and the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on the field right from under-14 to being crowned Ranji Trophy champions. The journey so has far has been fantastic and I am thankful to everyone at the Saurashtra Cricket Association for standing by my side in my good and bad times. I am very thankful to Mr Niranjan Shah and Mr Jaydev Shah who have been father figures to me on and off the field and have been my constant support in my times of darkness and when I was low in my performances,” Jackson said in a letter to the SCA, reported Sportstar.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions that I had to make and it’s not been easy for me, but I feel it’s the right time for me to move on and play as a professional in some other team or state. I rest assured that if anytime the Saurashtra Cricket Association or Niranjan sir needs me or my services towards the team, I will be standing right beside. All my life I will treasure playing for Saurashtra and I am proud to be associated with the Saurashtra cricket,” added Jackson.

Meanwhile, SCA president Jaydev Shah confirmed that the association have granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the wicket-keeper for him to play his trade with Puducherry.

“He wanted to play for a different team this year and we have issued an NOC (no-objection certificate). He has been a key player of the team and we wish him all the luck for the future endeavours,” said SCA president Jaydev Shah.

This is Puducherry’s third big coup in the course of the last few weeks, as, recently, the state side announced that they had roped in Aavishkar Salvi and Dishant Yagnik as the head coach and the fielding coach of the side, respectively. The 2019/20 Ranji season saw Puducherry narrowly miss out on a quarter-final spot, as they finished second in the Plate group, two points behind Goa. Jackson, who has 76 first-class matches under his belt, will add a lot of experience to the side.