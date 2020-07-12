Had mixed feelings about 2017-18 Ashes selection, recalls Tim Paine

Tim Paine has recalled the time he was selected for the 2017-18 Ashes and had mixed feelings about looking like a “fish out of water” when seen batting in front of millions of people. The Australia Test captain also opened up on his struggles after he suffered a career-threatening injury in 2010.

Tim Paine made his Australia debut in 2009 in an ODI against Scotland, following which he earned his first Test cap in July 2010. However, he only appeared in four Test matches before suffering a threatening injury, sustained in a charity match by a cricket ball, that derailed his career. Paine admitted he underwent a “downward spiral” after the injury and revealed his struggles during that time. He recalled crying at home during this period of his career when his recovery even required visits to a sports psychologist.

“I got to the stage where I was scared of getting hit, and I just had no idea what I was going to do. From there it was just a downward spiral. I lost absolutely all confidence. I didn’t tell anyone about it. The truth is, one, I was scared of getting hit and two, I just didn’t know what I was going to do,” he told Bounce Back podcast.

“I couldn’t score runs for an extended period of time. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. I was so nervous before games. I was horrible to live with. I wish I had sought help earlier. I was taught to just get on with it. But I now try and share with younger players that you need people to talk too and share,” he said.

After playing his first four Tests in 2010, Paine reappeared in the Australian setup only after seven years, in November 2017. Paine even recalled the time he was selected for the 2017-18 Ashes and had mixed feelings about looking like a “fish out of water” when seen batting in front of millions of people.

“It went from an amazing feeling... And then I thought s***, that’s not good. I’m going to have to bat in front of people and there are going to be millions of people watching on television. And for three or four days after I thought I don’t want to do this. This is going to look horrible, I’m going to look like a fish out of water,” Paine added.

In the most surprising turn of events, Paine was appointed captain of the Australian team after Steve Smith was banned for a year, and two years as a captain, due to his involvement in the infamous ‘Sandpapergate’ in 2018.