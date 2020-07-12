Betbarter Zambia T10 Cricket League | Kabwe Stars and Ndola Blitz make it to the final

Ndola blitz had a bittersweet day as they lost the first qualifier to Kabwe Stars but made their way to the final by securing an eight-wicket victory over Lusaka Heats. The captains of these two teams, Joseph Chinunga and Robert Rogers, paved their respective teams’ way to the final.

Kabwe Stars

Brief scores: Kabwe Stars 93/1 in 9.3 overs (Joseph Chinunga 56* off 34) beat Ndola Blitz 90/9 in 10 overs (Keyle Russel 30 off 19 and James Zimba 4/15) by nine wickets

Joseph Chinunga’s captain’s knock guides Kabwe Stars to huge win

Kabwe Stars have announced their domination as they stepped into the 1st qualifier and emerged victorious against the Ndola Blitz. Winning the toss and opting to field first, the Stars got their first breakthrough in the opening over as they got rid of dangerman Connor Fletcher. Apart from the contributions by Keyle Russel (30 off 19) and captain Robert Rogers (28 off 12), wickets fell sporadically and Blitz saw no significant partnership. James Zimba spun the game in Stars’ favour and the Blitz were restricted to a score of 90/9 at the end of 10 overs.

Chasing 91, Kabwe Stars stunned Ndola Blitz with a great start as captain Joseph Chinunga took charge of the innings. Blitz found their first breakthrough only in the 6th over, in the form of Ashraf Lulat who wasn’t looking in great touch anyway and was finally run out, after which there was no looking back for the Stars. Everyone except Greg Geldenhuys was hit for big runs and all bowlers remained wicketless. Chinunga (56* off 34) and Mohammade Baidu (16* off 12) remained unbeaten as the target was successfully chased with three balls remaining, securing a nine-wicket win for the Stars.

Ndola Blitz vs Lusaka Heats

Brief scores: Ndola Blitz 107/2 in 9.5 overs ( Connor Fletcher 49 off 23 and Javid Patel 1/10) beat Lusaka Heats 106/4 in 10 overs ( Nitin Jesani 42 off 22 and Craig Stow 2/17) by eight wickets

Heats fail to survive the Blitzkrieg of the Blitz openers

Ndola Blitz, after losing the 1st qualifier against Kabwe Stars, stepped into the qualifier 2 contest against Lusaka Heats. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Heats suffered their first blow in the first over itself as Robert Rogers dismissed opener Sebaj Patel. However, that was followed by a 57-run second-wicket partnership between opener Nitin Jesani (42 off 22) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mehul Patel (29 off 20). The wickets of these two set batsmen were bagged by Craig Stow and the rest of the innings was shouldered by Javid Patel, who remained unbeaten on 25 off 13 as Lusaka Heats posted a total of 106/4 at end of 10 overs.

In reciprocation to a target of 107, the Blitz openers seemed determined to win the game right from the start. The Heats bowlers struggled to restrict Connor Fletcher and Robert Rogers as the two formed a 66-run 1st wicket partnership that survived until the 6th over. By the time Fletcher’s wicket was claimed, the Heats were already in an advantageous position. Nainesh Patel was able to dismiss Rogers, but only in the 9th over. Following that, Greg Geldenhuys and Aiden Hawksworth only had to put in minimal effort to see their team to an eight wicket victory.