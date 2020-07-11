Wish there were microphones during my time in India-Pakistan matches, quips Kiran More 

Kiran More has suggested that had there been microphones during his time, some fun sledging incidents could’ve been recorded during India-Pakistan clashes. The former India wicketkeeper has attested that those incidents, if recorded, would’ve been hilarious for the fans to listen to.

In his time with the Indian cricket team, veteran wicketkeeper Kiran More played 9 out 49 Tests and 12 out of 94 ODIs against Pakistan. Back then India-Pakistan matches were considered one of the biggest shows in world cricket. The rivalry between the two countries not only attracted packed crowds but, according to More, also were rife with a lot of sledging.

The 57-year-old former cricketer recalled India’s tour of Pakistan in 1989 when he had sledged Salim Malik and the Pakistani had riled up and come up to hit More with his bat. According to More, the two exchanged some heated words in Punjabi, their common language, and wished for the fans to be able to hear that. Hence, More wished there were microphones to record those comments for everyone to enjoy the hilarious elements of the exchanges.

"Whenever an India-Pakistan series takes place, sledging happens. In Pakistan when we went in 1989, I sledged Salim Malik in the Karachi Test and he came to hit me with the bat. I said to him a very nasty word in Punjabi because we speak the common language. Actually, it's so much fun and I wish that there were microphones all around the ground because it will be hilarious for everyone," he said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

More further recalled another incident when Pakistan great Javed Miandad was playing his 100th Test match and ex-Indian Maninder Singh was bowling to him. Miandad, who is known for his antics on the field, pulled off another hilarious quipping, as recalled by the former wicketkeeper.

"Javed was playing his 100th Test match at Lahore. He came out to bat and Maninder Singh was bowling. Third or fourth over he was plumb leg before. It was a beautiful arm ball from Maninder and the ball rapped him below the knee roll. He said to me 'why are you appealing. This is my 100th Test match, I am going to score a century and go home'," he recounted.