Twitter reacts to Sky Commentators laughing uncontrollably after learning Stokes' 'weird' club name
Today at 10:24 PM
In what was one of the funniest moments ever seen in the commentary box, Sky Sports commentators laughed uncontrollably on air after learning the name of Ben Stokes’ boyhood club, Cockermouth. The laughter almost went on for a minute, after which commentator Ian Ward made fun of the colleagues.
With Ben Stokes joining Zak Crawley for a solid partnership to scale a better second innings account for England, there was almost a moment in the game that was so weird in its way. Precisely when Stokes was batting in his 30s, the Sky Sports production team realised that Stokes, after moving into England from New Zealand in his early years, grew up in the small West Cumbrian town of Cockermouth and attended Cockermouth School and played cricket for Cockermouth Cricket Club.
The weirdness of the name of the town got to the otherwise serious commentators as all of them decided to laugh at the expense of England’s 81st Test captain’s village. The Durham cricketer was batting proficiently with Crawley at the other end, but the commentators were least bothered about that as they laughed to no end.
Commentator Ian Ward later put up that on his Twitter account to make fun of his colleagues and himself, making things lighter on an otherwise dull day of Test cricket.
😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Hugeass pic.twitter.com/9od8l7PvDo— Ian Ward (@WardyShorts) July 11, 2020
Do cricket commentators not realise that they can be heard when they crack up off mic? The Sky gents are in tears over the name of Ben Stokes’ old cricket club.— Breakfast (@sivbreak) July 11, 2020
If I was Hugh Jarden at Cockermouth Cricket Club I'd be pretty upset at the Sky Sports commentary team laughing at my tweet on air.— Steve Cooksley ☣️ (@DoctorBeechwood) July 11, 2020
Gotta love cricket commentary #ENGvWI https://t.co/5FCwCHTUOY— On The Ball (@OnTheBallPodd) July 11, 2020
6 for 9 at Cockermouth cricket club...— Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) July 11, 2020
A @SkyCricket commentary gem 😂😂! https://t.co/uZnFXMVYCx pic.twitter.com/ZSqcCuOtxq
@Athersmike stitched up perfectly reading messages from club cricket today on @SkyCricket just now - “Hugh Jardon 6/9 at Cockermouth” - rest of commentary team cracks up in the background...😂🏏👌🏼 #ENGvWI #Cricket #Athers https://t.co/lUae95Z9R8— Monty Thoreau 🦚🏝🇪🇺🌍 (@gardenjardinage) July 11, 2020
this is the best cricket commentary stitch-up since aggers got boycott that time— olly (@sewadyllo) July 11, 2020
Sky sports cricket commentary team is unmatched 😂 @SkyCricket— Matt Ferris (@MattFerris21) July 11, 2020
Crying with laughter at the cricket commentary on Sky. Fair play whoever got them to read out Hugh Jardon for Cockermouth CC— Sam Kelly (@samkellymusic) July 11, 2020
Cockermouth Cricket Club did you say guys?! Your laughter is infectious... and has had me rolling as well!! Heartening to hear the spirit in the commentary box!!!@Athersmike @nassercricket #RaiseTheBat #ENGvWI @SkyCricket— theumpirescall (@theumpirescall) July 11, 2020
