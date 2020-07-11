Twitter reacts to Sky Commentators laughing uncontrollably after learning Stokes' 'weird' club name

With Ben Stokes joining Zak Crawley for a solid partnership to scale a better second innings account for England, there was almost a moment in the game that was so weird in its way. Precisely when Stokes was batting in his 30s, the Sky Sports production team realised that Stokes, after moving into England from New Zealand in his early years, grew up in the small West Cumbrian town of Cockermouth and attended Cockermouth School and played cricket for Cockermouth Cricket Club.