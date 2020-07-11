 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Sky Commentators laughing uncontrollably after learning Stokes' 'weird' club name

    Twitter reacts to Sky Commentators laughing uncontrollably after learning Stokes' 'weird' club name

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:24 PM

    In what was one of the funniest moments ever seen in the commentary box, Sky Sports commentators laughed uncontrollably on air after learning the name of Ben Stokes’ boyhood club, Cockermouth. The laughter almost went on for a minute, after which commentator Ian Ward made fun of the colleagues.

    With Ben Stokes joining Zak Crawley for a solid partnership to scale a better second innings account for England, there was almost a moment in the game that was so weird in its way. Precisely when Stokes was batting in his 30s, the Sky Sports production team realised that Stokes, after moving into England from New Zealand in his early years, grew up in the small West Cumbrian town of Cockermouth and attended Cockermouth School and played cricket for Cockermouth Cricket Club.

    The weirdness of the name of the town got to the otherwise serious commentators as all of them decided to laugh at the expense of England’s 81st Test captain’s village. The Durham cricketer was batting proficiently with Crawley at the other end, but the commentators were least bothered about that as they laughed to no end. 

    Commentator Ian Ward later put up that on his Twitter account to make fun of his colleagues and himself, making things lighter on an otherwise dull day of Test cricket.

