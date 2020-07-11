Twitter reacts to Shannon Gabriel’s no-ball saving Nasser Hussain from the blushes

It is funny how cricket works and it is funnier how we think it works. Commentator’s curse might not be a real thing but when Nasser Hussain managed to pull off the coup, he was all set to receive the flak from English fans but was rather saved by a Gabriel no-ball that saved Dominic Sibley.

Batting with full of composure, Sibley crossed his second 50-plus score of his career on the first delivery of the 52nd Over by taking a couple against Shannon Gabriel. With no crowd to clap for Sibley, Nasser Hussain, who was full of praise for the young opener throughout the innings, said on air, “Dom Sibley has just helped himself to a 50 and we know with Dom Sibley, and I hope that it isn't a kiss of death, we know he can bat at length, a long time.”

Just as he wished, Gabriel delivered a perfect back of length delivery on the next moment to which Sibley who had no answer. After bringing his bat forward defensively, the Warwickshire opener thought of negating the movement but the red cherry went on to smash the stumps in stunning fashion to bring an end to the innings.

It was a sense of despair for Hussain as well, whose prediction had gone into naughts within the second and Twitter was sure to abuzz with the commentator’s curse. He too said instantly, ‘It is a kiss of death’. However, as if it was divine intervention, the umpire review managed to save the former English skipper from suffering the netizen’s wrath. The replay suggested that there was nothing behind the line, and Sibley kept his wicket intact.

That luck, however, mattered for a little as Gabriel got rid of his target in the same over and Hussain was silent this time.

Nasser Hussain's kiss of death

That was one of the greatest commentator curses of all time; well played Nasser Hussain! #ENGvWIN — Joe Kenny (@joekennystan) July 11, 2020

Coomentator curse classic from Nasser Hussain: "Dom Sibley has just helped himself to a 50 and we know with Dom Sibley, and I hope that it isn't a kiss of death, we know he can bat at length, a long time". Bowled next ball. #ENGvsWI — Joe Gibney (@joegibney15) July 11, 2020

No-ball prevents the perfect “commentator’s curse” from Nasser Hussain there. — David Stevenson (@hoagy_ytfc) July 11, 2020

