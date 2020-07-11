Three Indians in Tom Moody’s World T20 XI; Rohit Sharma named as captain

Over the course of the past 15 years, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has established himself as one of the most reliable and successful coaches in the entire world. The 54-year-old’s first big break came in 2005 when he was appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lankan national side and he instantly repaid their faith in him by taking the team to the final of the 2007 World Cup. He then had stints with Kings XI Punjab and Western Australia, but his most successful spell turned out to be the one with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013-2019), one in which he led the side to its maiden IPL title in 2016.