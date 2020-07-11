Three Indians in Tom Moody’s World T20 XI; Rohit Sharma named as captain

Today at 10:16 PM
Tom Moody, who coached SRH to its maiden IPL title in 2016, picked his best international T20 XI from across the world and picked three Indians, and also named Rohit Sharma as the captain. Nicholas Pooran is a surprise pick in Moody’s XI, while Jofra Archer also finds a place in the side.
Over the course of the past 15 years, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has established himself as one of the most reliable and successful coaches in the entire world. The 54-year-old’s first big break came in 2005 when he was appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lankan national side and he instantly repaid their faith in him by taking the team to the final of the 2007 World Cup. He then had stints with Kings XI Punjab and Western Australia, but his most successful spell turned out to be the one with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013-2019), one in which he led the side to its maiden IPL title in 2016.
Now relieved of head coach duties of SRH, Moody recently sat down with Harsha Bhogle in a Cricbuzz chat show to discuss a variety of subjects and in one segment, the 54-year-old picked what was his ‘World T20 XI’, i.e. the best T20 XI in the world. Moody, unsurprisingly, picked David Warner and Rohit Sharma, two of the most prolific openers in the T20 format, as his openers, while Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers occupied the No.3 and No.4 slots in his side. A surprising candidate in the form of Nicholas Pooran took the wicket-keeper’s gloves along with the No.5 slot.
At No.6 and No.7 in the former SRH coach’s side were the Windies power-duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc occupied the No.8 slot. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who Moody closely worked with, in SRH, was chosen as the lone-spinner of the side, while the team was completed by two of the most complete bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. Ravindra Jadeja took up 12th man duties in Moody’s side while Rohit Sharma was given the captain’s armband.
Tom Moody’s World T20 XI:
David Warner, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja (12th man)
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Tom Moody
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Ab De Villiers
- Sunil Narine
- Andre Russell
- Jofra Archer
- David Warner
- Ab De Villiers
- Nicholas Pooran
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.