Ready to bat anywhere in order to make ODI comeback, states Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, whose last ODI appearance came in February 2018, has revealed that he is ready to make an ODI comeback and has added that he would be open to batting anywhere in the line-up. Rahane has also revealed that he took batting advice from Dravid to master the T20 format.

Among a list of Indian players whose stocks have plummeted in limited-overs cricket is Ajinkya Rahane, who has not played a single white-ball game for the country in over two years. Rahane, who was a part of the Indian side that reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup, has largely become a specialist red-ball cricketer since mid-2018 and the emergence of the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Manish Pandey has meant that the Mumbaikar being sidelined for good.

However, despite the long lay-off, the 32-year-old has not given up hope yet. Speaking to former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta on ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘videocast’, Rahane revealed that he is ready to make a comeback to the ODI side and further added that he would be willing to bat anywhere in the line-up in order to return to the Indian side.

"I am ready to bat at any position in ODI cricket, whether opening or No. 4 or whatever, I am ready. My instinct answers yes, I want to make a comeback in ODI cricket," Rahane told former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta on ESPN Cricinfo’s videocast.

"But when the opportunity will come, we don't know. Mentally I am preparing to play all the formats. It is all about being positive yourself and about your abilities."

Having batted 54 times as an opener and 25 times at No.4 in ODI cricket, the Mumbaikar admitted that it is hard to switch quickly between the two positions, but added that he enjoys playing in both positions.

"I have enjoyed opening the innings, but I don't mind batting at number 4 if I am asked to. I have enjoyed both roles," he said when asked which position he would prefer in ODI cricket. It is very hard to suddenly open the innings and adjust to it after you have been batting at No. 4 for a while, which I had done. It is hard to say which position I prefer. I can do well in both."

Having played a mammoth 196 T20s in his career, Rahane has also transformed into a valuable utility in the game’s shortest format and speaking of his approach, the right-hander stated that he does not copy anyone and backs his own hitting ability when it comes to T20 cricket. The 32-year-old, who made a switch to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020, also revealed that he got some valuable advice on how to go about T20 cricket from a player similar to his own style - Rahul Dravid.

"I don't try and copy anyone in T20 cricket. My cricketing shots are inside out, behind the bowler, and other shots I have developed. I think if you are sure of your shots, you should back them. If I am playing 18 overs, I aim to see how I can get my strike rate to 150-160.

"Sometimes the shots you play in T20s don't look good. But Rahul bhai told me not to bother about what the shots look like, whether it's bad or looks bad from outside. He said it does not matter. He said in T20 cricket, one needs to watch the ball and hit it.”