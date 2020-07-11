Once Dhoni believes in you then that’s it, if he doesn’t then even God can’t help, reveals S Badrinath

Having amassed 396 runs averaging 56.57 in 16 games during the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League , S Badrinath earned the name of "Mr Dependable" in the Chennai Super Kings squad. Badrinath, who made his India debut after his stint with CSK, first played under the captaincy of the then India captain MS Dhoni in the marquee T20 league.

Giving his insights into the sort of leader Dhoni is, the former India batsman revealed how Dhoni would go the extra mile in supporting a player if he has the belief in him. However, Dhoni would not change his mind even if God asked him to when he believed that the player isn't good enough.

“Dhoni always felt that roles are very important, and most of the time, mine was to get the team out of tough situations. My role was there in the middle order. The biggest strength of Dhoni is that he gives players that extra chance. If Dhoni believes Badri is good, that’s it. Badri is there. Once he believes it’s right, he sticks to the process. ‘I will give him chances, let him prove himself.’ Similarly, if he believes you are not good enough, even god cannot help you. He has his own mindset and sticks to it no matter what,” Badrinath told Hindustan Times.