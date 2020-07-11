 user tracker image
    Jofra Archer declares Twitter war on Tino Best for criticizing his selection over Stuart Broad

    Tino Best criticized Jofra Archer's selection over Stuart Broad

    Getty

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:02 PM

    Jofra Archer has been one of the biggest sensations on Twitter since 2019 due to his eerie tweets from the past which makes the present seem like deja vu. This time, he indulged in a heated Twitter interaction with ex Windies cricketer Tino Best who criticised his selection over Stuart Broad.

    As the first Test match between England and West Indies kicked off, in Southampton, it marked the resumption of cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were, of course, delighted to see the sport make a comeback after almost a four-month hiatus. However, Stuart Broad’s non-selection became a topic of debate as Jofra Archer and Mark Wood made it to the playing XI under Ben Stokes. On such an occasion, former Windies pacer Tino Best took to Twitter to criticize Archer’s presence in the team over Broad. 

    It obviously didn't go down well with the 25-year-old fast bowler, who was also a part of the 2019 World Cup winning team, and his response led the way to a heated exchange. 

    It was clear that Best was not one to back down and he was prompt to give a response to Jofra Archer's retort. Best, in fact, challenged Archer's pace and bluntly stated that the West Indies are going to take the game away from the hosts. 

    If that wasn't enough from the exchange, Archer declared war when he made his next comment, that went down on Best on a personal level. 

    Just when fans expected a further heated exchange of insults, Tino Best took a U-turn on his stance and sent out a Tweet to calm down the storm.

    Surprisingly enough, Archer seemed to have lost interest in the exchange and to conclude Tino Best uploaded another apologetic Tweet to close the matter once and for all. 

    While West Indies were able to take a 114-run lead over England after the 2nd innings, Jofra Archer remained wicketless in his all 22 overs. 

