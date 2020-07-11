Jofra Archer declares Twitter war on Tino Best for criticizing his selection over Stuart Broad

Jofra Archer has been one of the biggest sensations on Twitter since 2019 due to his eerie tweets from the past which makes the present seem like deja vu. This time, he indulged in a heated Twitter interaction with ex Windies cricketer Tino Best who criticised his selection over Stuart Broad.

As the first Test match between England and West Indies kicked off, in Southampton, it marked the resumption of cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were, of course, delighted to see the sport make a comeback after almost a four-month hiatus. However, Stuart Broad’s non-selection became a topic of debate as Jofra Archer and Mark Wood made it to the playing XI under Ben Stokes. On such an occasion, former Windies pacer Tino Best took to Twitter to criticize Archer’s presence in the team over Broad.

Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho🥺🥺, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed 😤 #EngVsWI ..... that’s not fair at all 😒 . — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 10, 2020

It obviously didn't go down well with the 25-year-old fast bowler, who was also a part of the 2019 World Cup winning team, and his response led the way to a heated exchange.

With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ? https://t.co/AU0m4LdgVU — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

It was clear that Best was not one to back down and he was prompt to give a response to Jofra Archer's retort. Best, in fact, challenged Archer's pace and bluntly stated that the West Indies are going to take the game away from the hosts.

Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye 👋🏾 Jorfa 🙏🏾 #SleepTight — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 10, 2020

If that wasn't enough from the exchange, Archer declared war when he made his next comment, that went down on Best on a personal level.

You must live a miserable life — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

Just when fans expected a further heated exchange of insults, Tino Best took a U-turn on his stance and sent out a Tweet to calm down the storm.

I’m gonna stop this back and fourth between u and me young man @JofraArcher , I have pure admiration for u and ppl close to me know that , your friends etc and I aren’t friends matter a fact they hate me so anytime I write anything About u they screen shot send u . — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 11, 2020

Surprisingly enough, Archer seemed to have lost interest in the exchange and to conclude Tino Best uploaded another apologetic Tweet to close the matter once and for all.

@JofraArcher and I apologize cause this isn’t the time to be going at each other with the world watching , when I only want to see u bowl frigging wheels and get us all excited again , I stay blessed and to everyone gassing this up chill out ain’t no Beef I just want to see ⛽️⛽️ — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 11, 2020

While West Indies were able to take a 114-run lead over England after the 2nd innings, Jofra Archer remained wicketless in his all 22 overs.