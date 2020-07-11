Joe Denly could tinker with his technique like Kohli and Stokes did, suggests Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has suggested that Joe Denly could take a leaf out of Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes’ book and tinker with his technique to convert his fifties into big scores. Denly, who made his Test debut in West Indies last year, has scored six fifties so far in 26 innings but couldn’t convert them.

Joe Denly, who made his international debut in 2009, made his Test debut almost a decade after his England career started. Since then, the 2nd Test vs West Indies in February 2019, he played 26 innings and scored six half-centuries but none of them were converted to three digits. Most recently, in the ongoing 1st Test between against West Indies in Southampton, Denly faced 58 deliveries in the first innings and was dismissed for 18 by Shannon Gabriel at the Ageas Bowl.

In this regard, former England captain Nasser Hussain suggested that Denly would have to modify his technique in order to score big runs or else he could lose his spot in the team. For that Hussain suggested Denly should turn to Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes’ book of technique.

"Perhaps he can look at the example of his captain in this game. Ben Stokes has clearly tinkered with his technique, despite having the year of his life in 2019. He has opened up his stance and has got a big trigger movement across his stumps towards the off side. I'm not sure why he has done it, but it shows even when you are in form you can always improve your alignment,” Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Another example is Virat Kohli. When he came to England in 2014, he kept nicking Jimmy Anderson. Two summers ago, he stood further outside his crease and intercepted the ball before it had a chance to swing as much. The result was that superb century at Edgbaston,” Hussain added.

Kohli, who first toured England in 2014 and had an unfruitful stint, scored his first century in England during the first Test of the 2018 tour when he hit a 225-delivery 149. Hussain further accepted that there are risks attached to the approach he suggested for Denly.

"Denly has to believe that a tweak can be made, even while he accepts the risks that come with it," Hussain added.