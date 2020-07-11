IPL 2020 | Squad selection, not Virat Kohli, RCB’s biggest problem, believes Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has defended Virat Kohli’s tenure as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore stating that the management has failed to provide him with a team that can win a title. Chopra added that Kohli cannot be held accountable for the entire team selection barring a few names that he would want.

Virat Kohli has been an incredibly successful captain for the Indian National team ever since he took over the baton from MS Dhoni. Even though he has been able to win 64.64% of his games, across all formats, for the Men in Blue, the same has not transitioned to his results with Royal Challengers Bangalore, were the win percentage drops to a measly 47.16.

Since taking over the captaincy in 2011, Kohli’s RCB has made the playoffs just thrice, ending up as the runner-ups on two occasions. However, over two of the last three seasons, his side has finished at the bottom of the pile. While many have pointed a finger at Kohli for RCB’s failure to deliver any silverware, Aakash Chopra has taken a different approach.

“He [Kohli] is surely not a successful IPL captain. The team has not done well, it is actually a fact. And it is not one or two years, but many seasons. There are manifold reasons for that. First thing is that they don’t pick the correct team. If you see their squad’s strength, you can observe glaring mistakes. You can punch holes in them,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel, reported HT.

“There are no fast bowlers, who will bowl at the death, who will bat at No.5 and No.6. They have never addressed these problems. It is a top-heavy batting team, always a thin bowling line-up, the same Yuzi Chahal, just the same fast bowler, that’s about it. If you don’t pick the team properly, don’t expect miracles from a captain.”

But Chopra did not stop there. He went on to explain how it is impossible for a captain to pick the entire squad for the IPL. Citing the example of MS Dhoni, who has led his side to three IPL trophies, Chopra hinted at a different approach that RCB should explore.

“Second reason is that when the Indian team captain is the skipper of your franchise, you don’t stretch his bandwidth beyond a point. This is with regards to once again the squad selection. The other people need to do a very good job at the time of squad selection,” Chopra added.

“I am sure MS Dhoni would have given the CSK management a list of 3-4 players to be picked and left the rest to the support staff, when he was the Indian captain. It is almost impossible for you to sit in the auction and spoon feed the management to pick a particular team. You have to support him, I don’t think Kohli has had that kind of support from his support staff.