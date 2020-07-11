ICC should consider removing umpire’s call from DRS decisions, feels Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is of the opinion that Cricket, just like Tennis, must hand over the duty of making decisions completely to technology and thus has batted for the removal of ‘Umpire’s call’ from DRS decisions. Sachin feels that the ‘umpire’s call’ is a bit unfair on the players.

Having been vocal about bringing innovative changes to the game - be it splitting the innings in limited-over matches or allowing bowling teams to take the second new ball after just 45 overs - Sachin Tendulkar has now called for a major change in the way DRS used in cricket, with respect to LBW decisions. The Master Blaster voiced his displeasure over the presence of the ‘umpire’s call’ in DRS decisions, which has made it increasingly difficult for technology to overturn on-field decisions.

As per the existing rule, in the case of a bowling side reviewing an LBW decision that has been given ‘not out’, the ball must be hitting over 50% of the stumps for it to be overturned. In an interaction with Brian Lara, Sachin said that the umpire’s call must be scrapped and cricket must look to leave decisions completely to technology, like how it’s done in Tennis.

"One thing I don't agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they've been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned. The only reason they (the batsman or the bowler) have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over; just like in Tennis - it's either in or out, there's nothing in between,” Sachin told Lara in a video that he posted on his official Twitter account.

"I know a number of people have said that technology is 100% right, but neither are humans. So once you decide to use technology, you rely on it. Here, too, you have to see the travel path of the ball - the ball is not directly hitting the stumps, there's a guy standing in between - so a number of elements come in to play - the turn, the bounce, the swing, all those things - but eventually you have to follow that travel path and rely on technology.”

The Master Blaster, however, supported the ICC’s decision to give teams one extra DRS referral. The 47-year-old said that it was a welcome change for the simple fact that matches will now be overseen by two home umpires.

"I agree with the ICC for three (DRS) referrals because there are going to be home umpires because of travel constraints, and I think it's fair because it is for both teams,” said Sachin.

What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn’t matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call. That's the motive of using technology in Cricket. As we know technology isn’t 100% right but neither are humans.#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/8At80AtRs5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020