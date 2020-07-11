Dom Bess reminds me of Graeme Swann, says Michael Vaughan

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan heaped praise on off-spinner Dom Bess and has stated that the youngster, through his energy and body language, reminds him of the legendary Graeme Swann. Vaughan also noted that Broad’s outburst showed that the pacer still had a burning desire to succeed.

Having struggled to find a place in the first XI for his county side Somerset in the 2019/20 season, Dom Bess received a surprising and unlikely call-up for the tour of South Africa after an injury to Jack Leach, and the off-spinner grabbed the opportunity with both hands, as apart from holding one end up for the pacers, the youngster also picked his maiden five-wicket haul in Port Elizabeth to help his side to a 3-1 series win.

On Day 2 of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl versus the Windies, Bess once again showcased his talent as he extracted plenty of turn from a slow wicket to finish with figures of 2/51 in the first innings. Someone who has been really impressed with the rise of Bess is former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who feels that the 22-year-old has a lot of Graeme Swann about him. Vaughan praised Bess’ attitude and body language and wished for England to give him a long-run in the Test format.

"He (Bess) impresses me. I like him. As an off-spinner, when you don't have the mystery in your bowling, you need to create mystery in your body language - Graeme Swann did it for many years brilliantly. I'm not saying Dom Bess is Graeme Swann yet, but he does remind me with his attitude and body language and energy that he likes a contest. So he is creating theatre around his deliveries,” Vaughan said on ‘Cricbuzz chatter’.

"I just hope England give him a long run in the team; he bats well, he fields well and his off-spin is just going to get better and better. He just needs a long, prolonged period of playing Test match cricket and I'm sure he'll improve with time."

A hot topic of discussion surrounding the first Test has been England’s omission of Stuart Broad and yesterday, the pacer, himself, publicly expressed his anger and frustration in being omitted from the team. Vaughan noted that Broad’s public outburst was actually a good sign as, according to him, it proved that the pacer still had the fire burning within him. The former English skipper, however, at the same time, also warned the media to not be too critical of England’s team selection as the selection of Wood and Archer, according to him, proved that they were keeping one eye on the next Ashes series that is set to take place in Australia.

"I like to see that players are allowed to say that they're angry. For me, it tells that the fire is still burning in the belly of Stuart Broad. And that tells me he could play this summer, the winter and potentially till the next summer and the Ashes, which is in a year and a half's time.

"I think we in the media have to be very careful of not being over-critical of what England have done this week because we're always very critical of them in Australia. The last two times they lost 4-0 and 5-0 Down Under, we accuse them of not having prepared a side to play in Australian conditions. We need to be careful of being too critical of the selection, but of course Broad would have improved England's performance this week."