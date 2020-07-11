Betbarter Zambia T10 Cricket League | Isaac Mwaba, Javid Patel shine on matchday 4

Exquisite knocks from the bat of Isaac Mwaba - who scored an unbeaten 49 - and Javid Patel - who blasted an unbeaten 75 - dominated proceedings in what was a fine day of cricket in the Betbarter Zambia T10 Cricket League. Kabwe Stars, Ndola Blitz and Lusaka Heats registered wins on the day.

Kabwe Stars vs Kitwe Kings

Brief scores: Kabwe Stars 83/2 in 7.5 overs (Isaac Mwaba 49* off 27 and Joyeb Chand 1/14) beat Kitwe Kings 79/8 in 10 overs ( Sarfraz Nomani 36 off 20 and James Zimba 3/8) by 8 wickets

James Zimba spins the game into Kabwe Stars’ pocket

Kabwe Stars, after winning the toss, asked the Kings to bat first and were able to break the opening partnership in the first over itself as Azhar Bangliwala was shown off by Tausif Panchibaya. Following that, the second-wicket stand between Madhawa Kawshal and Sarfraz Nomani did survive the next few overs, making way for a 36-run partnership. But after that was broken in the sixth over, wickets fell in quick succession and James Zimba bagged three wickets in his 2 overs, conceding only 8 runs. Despite a one-man show by Nomani (36 off 20), Kitwe Kings could only manage a total of 79/8 at the end of 10 overs.

Chasing a target of 80, Kabwe Stars lost Ashraf Lulat in the very first over to Joyeb Chand. While the early breakthrough did give the Kings a hope to defend their 79-run total, it didn’t last long as a 38-run quick partnership bloomed between captain and opener Joseph Chinunga and Isaac Mwaba. Even as the skipper was run out, in the fifth over, Mwaba(49 n.o. off 27) single-handedly, with only a little help from Godfrey Kandela, cruised to the target within the eighth over. Mwaba planted a six, off Ayaz Dadabhai, on the penultimate delivery of the 8th over to seal an eight-wicket victory over Kitwe Kings.

Ndola Blitz vs Lusaka Heats

Brief scores: Ndola Blitz 110/7 in 10 overs (Connor Fletcher 43 off 24 and Mukesh Rankwar 1/16) beat Lusaka Heats 79/5 in 10 overs (Aditya Kelkar 26 off 18 and Greg Geldenhuys 3/17) by 31 runs

The first breakthrough for Lusaka Heats came early, in the very first over as Aiden Hawksworth was shown off on a golden duck by Nainesh Patel after they asked Ndola Blitz to bat first. However, his opening partner Connor Fletcher wasn’t swayed by the early dismissal and recorded a 48-run (off just 24 balls) second-wicket stand with James Green(23 off 11). Even after the latter fell, Fletcher(43 off 24) continued to weave his magic and gave base and acceleration the Blitz’s innings. A late 9-ball 18 run cameo by Robert Rogers helped Ndola Blitz post a total of 110/7 on the board.

Chasing 111, the unrest in Lusaka Heats’ batting was evident right from the start as both openers lost their wickets within the first 20 deliveries. There was some hope for the Heats when Javid Patel (23 off 20) and Aditya Kelkar (26 off 18) were involved in a 38-run third-wicket stand but it was unreasonably slow and not helping the chase in any way. After Patel’s wicket in the 7th over, the lack of intent in the chase was more evident. Kelkar remained in the middle for long but couldn’t make a difference as he watched three other wickets fall, two of which were in the account of Greg Geldenhuys (3/17). Even though they had five wickets in hand at the end of 10 overs, Heats only managed to put up a total of 79/5 and handed a 31-run win to the Blitz.

Kabwe Stars vs Ndola Blitz

Brief scores: Ndola Blitz 94/7 of 10.0 overs (Aiden Hawksworth 23 and Godfrey Kandela 3/12) beat Kabwe Stars 77/6 off 10.0 overs (Joseph Chinunga 28 and Greg Geldenhuys 1/4) by 17 runs

Impressive Ndola make it two in a row

Having ravaged Kitwe Kings in their previous game, chasing, a confident Kabwe Stars had no hesitation in electing to field after winning the toss. And they couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the encounter, as after just four balls, a mix-up between the two openers resulted in Craig Stow walking back to the pavilion for a duck. However, the wicket turned counterproductive for the bowling side James Green, batting at No.3, blitzed his way to an eight-ball 22 before departing to Godfrey Kandela. Wicket-keeper Connor Fletcher, too, chipped in with a handy 22, but lack of resistance from the middle-order batters saw Ndola Blitz get reduced to 68/6 from 42/1 in the span of just four overs. The destroyer in chief was Kandela, who recorded otherworldly figures of 3/12 in his two overs. However, just when it looked like they were going to squander the advantage, some lusty blows from Aiden Hawksworth (23 off 16) and Keyle Russel (11 off 5) pushed Ndola Blitz’s score to 94/7.

Having won their previous encounter by eight wickets, Kabwe Stars’ confidence was sky-high heading into the chase, but two wickets - that of Ashraf Lulat for 2 and Isaac Mwaba for 5 - in the first three overs meant that they were set back considerably in their pursuit of Ndola Blitz’s 95. But they still stayed alive in the chase thanks to a fine 34-run partnership between skipper Joseph Chinunga and Allan Nsensha, before the latter’s innings was brought to an end by Robert Rogers in the 7th over. With the score 52/3 and with them still needing 43 off 20 balls, Stars needed their skipper to push on, but to their dismay, Chinunga perished in the very next over to Aiden Hawksworth. With the required rate over 14, Godfrey Kandela, Mohammad Baidu and James Zimba tried swinging their bats around, but that didn’t suffice as the Stars ended the innings on 77, falling 17 runs short of the target. A total of five bowlers took one wicket each for Ndola Blitz.

Lusaka Heats vs Kitwe Kings

Javid Patel blitz propels Heats to convincing win

Brief scores: Lusaka Heats 118/3 off 10.0 overs (Javid Patel 75* and Joyeb Chand 1/12) beat Kitwe Kings 90 all-out off 9.5 overs (Himal Patel 41 and Viswanadha Mudunuri 3/19) by 28 runs

Having lost their previous game against the Warriors batting first, Kitwe Kings decided to field first, this time around, after winning the toss but they were instantly a victim of the wrath of opener Nitin Jesani, who scored a 12-ball 21. Heats raced off to 30/0 in just 2.3 overs, but Jesani’s surge was cut short by Joyeb Chand, who sent the opener packing. Mehul Patel, who was batting with a strike rate under 100, first watched his partner Jesani tee off, then watched his namesake Javid Patel, who came in to bat at No.3, go berserk, while he was still on single digits. Javid Patel picked up right where Nitin Jesani left as he propelled the side to 62 under 5 overs, before Mehul (4 off 8) was sent back to the pavilion. The wicket of Mehul mattered little for Javid, as he went on an absolute rampage to scorch the Kings’ bowlers. Javid carried his onslaught till the very end as he ended unbeaten on 75* to propel the Heats to 118/3.

Chasing 119 was already a tough ask, but it became a hundred times tougher when the Kings lost their openers, Azhar Bangliwala and Sarfraz Nomani, for scores of 1 and 0 respectively. At 10/2, they needed to show some resistance and that came in the form of a fine 29-run partnership between Madhawa Kawshal and skipper Himal Patel before the former perished with the score 39. Despite losing Kawshal, skipper Patel carried on and single-handedly attacked the Heats bowlers, but, to his dismay, he got no support from the rest of the batsmen, who kept throwing away their wickets. Patel raced off to 40 off 19 balls, striking two fours and three sixes, but by then, his side had just three wickets in hand, still needing 32 runs in 11 balls. Eventually, he perished on the penultimate ball of the 9th over, after which his side were bowled out for 90. Viswanadha Mudunuri, who finished with figures of 3/19, was the star of the night with the ball for the Heats.