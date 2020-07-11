A look at everything that has transpired in cricket since MS Dhoni’s last appearance

July 10, 2020, marked one year of MS Dhoni last stepping foot onto a cricket field and, well, it’s fair to say that a lot went down in the world of cricket over the course of these past 365 days. Here, we look at everything dramatic that transpired in cricket since the veteran’s last appearance.

Sourav Ganguly took charge as the President of the BCCI

Despite him having been at the helm of Indian cricket for just over nine months, it sure has felt like Sourav Ganguly has been the President of the BCCI for an eternity. ‘Dada’ officially took over as the President of BCCI on October 23, 2019, three months after Dhoni’s final appearance on a cricket field, and it’s crazy to even think that the two have not rubbed shoulders till date. Should Ganguly serve his ‘cooling-off’ period, it might very well be possible that Dhoni might finish his career without playing a single match with Ganguly at the helm of affairs.

Jofra Archer made his Test debut and sent shockwaves through the world of cricket

Indeed. While Dhoni was isolating himself from the sport of cricket, one cricketer who, instead, thrust himself into the limelight was England’s Jofra Archer. From donning the English whites for the first time to setting the Ashes alight by flooring Steve Smith to then bearing the brunt of angry supporters who have continued to call him ‘lazy’, all the events in Archer’s thus-far-rollercoaster Test career have unfolded after Dhoni went AWOL.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul swapped the hero/villain roles

At the time of Dhoni’s last Indian appearance, Rishabh Pant was the darling of Indian cricket who was seen as the country’s saviour, while KL Rahul was a fifth wheel who the fans so desperately wanted to weed out. Fast forward a year, Rahul is a demigod who the fans want to voluntarily worship, while Pant, the fans think, is a moocher who they’ve had enough of.

Zimbabwe were banned from international cricket and reinstated

On July 19, 2019, nine days after Dhoni’s last appearance, the Zimbabwe international cricket team were banned by the ICC over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference. Then, three months later, in October, they were reinstated once again, post which they played a bunch of international matches, including a couple of Tests versus Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Marnus Labuschagne transformed from Bangar to Bradman

When MS Dhoni last played a game of cricket, Marnus Labuschagne was a weird-named kid who was given a few charity Test caps by Australia. Now, the same ‘loose-bus-change’ is the third-best Test batsman in the world who averages 63.43 in Test cricket and is the second second-coming of Bradman after Steve Smith.

Test cricket returned to Pakistan

This might just be the most significant event to have happened during Dhoni’s hibernation. Test cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time since 2009 and, almost poetically, it was Sri Lanka, who incidentally were the last team to play a Test in Pakistan, who broke the duck.

Shakib Al Hasan was banned by the ICC

In July 2019, Shakib Al Hasan was hailed as the best all-rounder in the world after his showing in the World Cup where he’d scored 606 runs and picked 11 wickets. As of this very date, he is serving a two-year ban imposed by the ICC for failing to report a corrupt approach. Talk about an instant and dramatic fall from grace.

Hardik Pandya underwent surgery, took five months off and came back

Hardik Pandya gave Dhoni a run for his money in the last 365 days - he only played two professional matches. However, in the meantime, though, he underwent back surgery, took four months off for rehab, came back and killed it in the DY Patil T20 tournament. In fact, Jasprit Bumrah, too, played a handful of matches post the World Cup, sustained a stress fracture, successfully recovered from it and came back and played some 15-20 international games.

India ‘finally’ played a Day/Night Test match

That is right. A year or so ago, Dhoni coming out of retirement from Test cricket to play a home series against Sri Lanka looked more likely than India playing a day/night Test, but somehow, thanks to Ganguly, the ‘dream’ became a reality. What’s better and even crazier is that they have even agreed to take the Aussies on in a day/night Test later this year.

Wasim Jaffer played a season of Ranji, announced his retirement and became a coach

During Dhoni’s hiatus, Wasim Jaffer partook in the 2019/20 season of the Ranji Trophy, scored 263 runs in the competition and then announced his retirement in March, earlier this year. Even better, he then went on and became the head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket side. That’s not all, though. Irfan Pathan and RP Singh, two wasted talents in Indian cricket, also announced their retirement from the game. And yes, one of the two was even unhappy with the way Dhoni treated him a decade or so ago.

Sreesanth’s life-ban was lifted by the BCCI

In August 2019, the BCCI announced that they were lifting Sreesanth’s life ban and were instead turning it into a seven-year sentence. What that effectively means is that he will now be eligible for national selection as early as September 2020. As things stand, it won’t be surprising to see Sreesanth play a game of professional cricket, this year, before Dhoni - how crazy is that?

New Zealand lost two Super Overs to England; ICC scrapped the boundary countback rule

Four days after denying India a chance to lift the World Cup title, New Zealand went ahead and lost the World Cup Final to England after scoring fewer boundaries than their opponents. The excessive outcry over the rule - which many deemed unfair (mainly because they couldn’t digest England winning) - meant that the ICC eventually scrapped it and announced that a tied Super Over will lead to another Super Over. And oh, after the rule change, New Zealand lost ANOTHER Super Over to England. This time, though, they lost the game outrightly, meaning they had nothing to complain or whine about.

Australia dethroned India as the number one Test side in the world

After spending three unassailable years at the top of the ICC Test rankings, 2020 finally saw Virat Kohli’s men be dethroned as the number one ranked side in the world - by Australia. This was made possible by a combination of Tim Paine (yes, you read that right) transforming Australia into a formidable red-ball side and the Kiwis whitewashing the Indians. A sub-plot in this story was also Steve Smith marking his comeback to Test cricket by scoring twin tons, regaining the No.1 Test batsman ranking, dropping it to Kohli and then reclaiming it once again. And yes, Australia also retained the Ashes on English soil for the first time since 2001.

Women’s cricket hit new, unprecedented heights

The ICC Women’s World T20 in 2020 became one of the most successful women’s sporting events of all time and the final between India and Australia at the MCG was attended by a staggering 86,174 people. Such was the unprecedented success that it has forced BCCI to think about potentially introducing a Women’s IPL within the next three years.

Concussion substitutes were introduced

Just days after Dhoni’s last appearance for India, the ICC approved the usage of concussion substitutes - a rule in which a player who is ‘concussed’ can be replaced in the match by a like-for-like replacement. The man who we already spoke about, Marnus Labuschange, incidentally, happened to be the first-ever concussion substitute in the game’s history.

The use of saliva is no longer legal; spectators are a thing of the past

The ICC have banned the usage of saliva to shine the ball and are holding all matches behind closed doors, yes, but why? Well, some nine months ago, a small virus called “Covid-19” started spreading within people in China like wildfire, after which it slowly found its way to every single nook and corner of the world and brought the entirety of the human race to its knees. Human beings, by the way, are still at the mercy of it and thus to keep the virus at bay, two things that have existed since the inception of cricket won’t be seen in the near-future in cricket matches: spectators to cheer the players and the usage of saliva to shine the ball.

And, finally, on a completely unrelated note, Liverpool won the league title for the first time in 30 years.

It is fair to say that when MS Dhoni decides to end his hibernation, he would be stepping foot on to a completely different world - in every literal sense.