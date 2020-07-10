Twitter reacts to Shamarh Brooks being left embarrassed after reviewing clear outside edge

Shamarh Brooks, who Rahul Dravid rated so highly as one of the future prospects of Caribbean Cricket, played a solid innings in the company of Kraigg Brathwaite and even after the latter’s dismissal, he continued the good work alongside Roston Chase , who had his own sweet memory of scoring freely in England.

However, one moment of pure stupidity marked the occasion as it is easier to forget the 39-run innings he played for the sheer inadequacies of it. On the last delivery of the 55th over, James Anderson bowled a back of a length delivery and after pitching the seam held its direction to take the path of corridor of uncertainty. Lured by the wide outside the off-stump delivery, Brooks threw his bat in the direction which took a faint edge to keeper Jos Buttler .

While the umpire didn’t wait for a second to raise his finger, Brooks was not sure of the edge his bat produced and rather went upstairs to review the call. The replays, however, flirted with him more than the shot he played as UltraEdge showed a blip on the screen, signalling the end of his innings. It was a rather uncomfortable situation for Brooks who became a laughing stock, thanks to the review, and took a slow walk back to the pavilion.