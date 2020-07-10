Twitter reacts to Shamarh Brooks being left embarrassed after reviewing clear outside edge
Today at 8:42 PM
Years down the line when the novelty factor of this historic Test dies down, one will remember this Test for the shoddy umpiring and the excellent reviews taken during the game. However, Shamarh Brooks was the exception to the rule as his review after clearly edging one left him embarrassed.
Shamarh Brooks, who Rahul Dravid rated so highly as one of the future prospects of Caribbean Cricket, played a solid innings in the company of Kraigg Brathwaite and even after the latter’s dismissal, he continued the good work alongside Roston Chase, who had his own sweet memory of scoring freely in England.
However, one moment of pure stupidity marked the occasion as it is easier to forget the 39-run innings he played for the sheer inadequacies of it. On the last delivery of the 55th over, James Anderson bowled a back of a length delivery and after pitching the seam held its direction to take the path of corridor of uncertainty. Lured by the wide outside the off-stump delivery, Brooks threw his bat in the direction which took a faint edge to keeper Jos Buttler.
While the umpire didn’t wait for a second to raise his finger, Brooks was not sure of the edge his bat produced and rather went upstairs to review the call. The replays, however, flirted with him more than the shot he played as UltraEdge showed a blip on the screen, signalling the end of his innings. It was a rather uncomfortable situation for Brooks who became a laughing stock, thanks to the review, and took a slow walk back to the pavilion.
Anderson again makes a vital breakthrough! 👏— ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2020
A good innings from Shamarh Brooks comes to an end with West Indies still trailing by 31 runs.#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/3bIdVjs3mM
James Anderson gets his 586th scalp, Shamarh Brooks edges at 39. Strange review by him, there was clearly a nick. West Indies 173/4 now.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 10, 2020
Waste of a review from Shamarh Brooks. Surely knew whether he nicked it or not. Bat was nowhere near the body for it to create doubt in his mind. #EngvsWI #cricket— Vivek Krishnan (@vivek9301) July 10, 2020
It's gone this time. Anderson gets his man. Review unsuccessful. End of Shamarh Brooks who has to walk back for 39.#ENGvWI— Yash 🏏🌍 (@CricFreakYash) July 10, 2020
