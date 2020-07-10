Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer helping Windies save a review by overstepping on wicket-delivery

Everytime Jofra Archer runs in and creates a chance, the heartbeat level definitely rises a few notches but none of that was felt in a somewhat ineffective day so far. However, there was a moment he had almost gotten rid of Shai Hope but as it eventually turned out, he had overstepped.

Ever since Jofra Archer was accommodated in the side in lieu of Stuart Broad, who has his own little fairytale to bank on, the pressure was on the youngster to deliver, big-time. While James Anderson bowled a spell of complete ferocity, with his prodigious swing, Mark Wood had his moment under the sun, Jofra Archer was yet to hit the stride he was capable of. However, lady luck almost blessed him when he was successful in breaking the partnership between Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope.

After bowling three full balls in his 10th over, Archer, who had a mid-on and mid-wicket up, created a trap for short on for the last three balls. It seemed like he would go down on that route and bowl a short one but instead, he landed another full delivery which caught Hope off guard. The Caribbean No.3 missed the flick and it seemed like the bat got obstructed by the pad.

Richard Kettlebrough, who had a terrible outing as an umpire this match, raised his finger to signal the dismissal for Hope but the second sound of the wicket convinced Hope to go for the review. England had their hopes lifted but all of that came down crashing when the replay suggested that Archer indeed overstepped. Even though there was no edge and impact was the umpire's call with the ball hitting the top of off stump, England could hardly do anything with that.

Oh dear! Archer trapped Shai Hope lbw but there was only one problem

How is it even possible

He has tweets for everything and so do for no ball also.@JofraArcher 😵😵😵. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/TmkY1W5UqK — Afzo (@afzal45m) July 10, 2020

Shai Hope is given out lbw to Jofra Archer... but it's a no-ball! #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/Rlimx7hW0E — Cricket Life 🏏♥️ (@Cricketlife05) July 10, 2020

Archer's pace and bounce 🔥

Just loving @JofraArcher getting upset😂😂 Only bouncers now.. — Aayush (@Ayushadhikari15) July 10, 2020