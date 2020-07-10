Sanjeev Gupta’s claims against Kohli and others harmful to Indian cricket, opines Aditya Verma

IPL petitioner Aditya Verma has stated that Sanjeev Gupta’s ‘conflict of interest’ claims on players, including the recent allegation against Virat Kohli, is causing harm to Indian cricket. The MPCA life member recently wrote a letter to BCCI’s ethics officer DK Jain against the Indian captain.

Last Sunday, BCCI ethics officer DK Jain had confirmed that the board is examining Virat Kohli for a ‘conflict of interest case’ after Sanjeev Gupta levelled charges against the Indian captain. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member had, in the past, also written to the Jain against other players.

In this regard, IPL petitioner Aditya Verma pointed out that the pattern that he felt Gupta used to destroy the spirit of reforms and Indian cricket. Verma opined that while the Lodha Panel reforms were intended to profit Indian cricket, Gupta has been utilising it to harm soft targets like cricketers who have done wonders for the country.

"For past some months I have been reading about the complaints filed and the series of emails made by Gupta who titles himself as a life member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. The Lodha Reforms were brought in by the Supreme Court for the benefit of cricket and BCCI. On the contrary in the last 1-1.5 years it seems like continuous emails and complaints by Gupta is trying to destroy the spirit of the reforms and appear to be motivated. The pattern is clear and his complaints are only for the benefit of the lobby that is using him. He chooses soft targets like cricket players and attacks them which is causing grave harm to Indian cricket,” Verma told IANS.

"He has complained against Sachin Tendulkar in past and now Virat Kohli! The question is, who will benefit if Tendulkar contributes in some capacity for Indian cricket, is it India or Pakistan? Our country and it's cricket will suffer with such type of complaints.”

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) secretary further added that if Gupta wanted Indian cricket to benefit, he should’ve become an administrator and work for the betterment of the game. He also added that the BCCI Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer should no take his allegations seriously until and unless there’s enough proof to work on.

"If he wants reforms, why doesn't he fight in democratic elections of MPCA and become an administrator and do some good for the game? And if no, then he should at once resign from being a member of state association and come on ground and fight. I think the BCCI Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer should ask him for his source of information that he produces in each matter and then only admit the matter," Verma added.