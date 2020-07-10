Reports | BCCI accepts CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation

According to PTI reports, after long speculation, a BCCI official told PTI that the board has finally accepted CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation on Thursday. Johri, who joined BCCI in 2016 had put his papers earlier after CoA had made way for the Sourav Ganguly led side to run the board.

“Rahul Johri’s resignation has been accepted. He was earlier given an extension till April 30 but this time it has been accepted,” a BCCI veteran told PTI on the condition of anonymity, reported Hindustan Times.

Johri joined the cricketing board in 2016 and after serving for four years, had put in his papers after Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had made its way for Sourav Ganguly and co to run the board, on their own. However, Johri was reportedly asked to continue till 2021, where his contract expires.

But with his work being marginalized on the account of Jay Shah taking over a major chunk of the responsibilities, including matters related to the ICC, the report added that the board has decided to accept the resignation.