James Anderson one of the best exponents of reverse swing, praises Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has rated James Anderson as one of the best exponents of reverse swings and also believes that the pacer would be the key player against West Indies in the ongoing Test. After a long hiatus, cricket has resumed with England taking on West Indies at Southampton.

In his 24-year-long career, Sachin Tendulkar was challenged by only a few bowlers and England’s James Anderson was one of them, besides the likes of Australian great Glenn McGrath. Both these pacers that used reverse swing in their careers to turn them golden. The batting legend praised Anderson for his skillset and also added that he believes that the English veteran pacer is one of the best exponents of the art of reverse swing.

Speaking to West Indies legend Brian Lara on his 100MB app, Tendulkar also explained why he believes Anderson could the key player for England in the first Test against the Windies in Southampton. Tendulkar also added that he had glimpses of the art, that was mastered by Wasim Akram, in Stuart Broad’s bowling too.

“What I experienced over a period of time that he would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger but the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in. The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you,” the former batsman said on 100MB app.

“But what he has done, he has got you to commit to play for an outswinger and the ball after covering almost 3/4th of the length of the pitch starts leaving you. And that is something which was new to me. Nobody had done that, now I have spotted even Stuart Broad doing that. But Anderson started this long time ago. So, I rate him very, very high and he is one of the best exponents of the reverse swing,” he added.

The first Test between England and West Indies, in Southampton, marked that resumption of cricket after almost a 4-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Anderson, who was previously injured earlier this year, made his return, Broad had to sit out to make way for Mark Wood.