India sabotaged 2019 World Cup chances with uncertainties, claims Tom Moody

Tom Moody is of the opinion that Team India, who were favourites to lift the 2019 World Cup, sabotaged their chances with uncertainties in the playing groups. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach has further pointed out that India’s long stretch of talent could be a burden sometimes.

The topic of discussion surrounding Team India’s No.4 ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup was a fact known to all. Despite having options aplenty, India were at crossroads ahead of such a major tournament. Former Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody stated that it was the ample availability of players that turned out to be a burden for India. He added that India had "sabotaged" their 2019 World Cup campaign in England by creating uncertainties with the playing groups.

The former SRH coach pointed out that India were strong contenders for the World Cup title but it was, in fact, the team management that failed to make the right use of the talent.

"One of the huge challenges India has to face, they like it or not, is the expectation on their talent. There is no question India has got more talent by a long stretch than any country playing our game, but sometimes that can be a burden. When you have got too many players to choose from, you can cloud your thinking and philosophy on how you want to plan, how you feel you need to play to win a particular tournament. The best example according to me was their (World Cup) campaign in England," Moody told Cricbuzz.

While the team management finally found Shreyas Iyer as the No.4 post the World Cup, way ahead of the ICC event it was Ambati Rayudu who was the top choice for the spot. However, Rayudu was shown the door in controversial circumstances during the squad announcement and Vijay Shankar was chosen for the role. But that didn’t stick as well, leading to a lot of chaos in the batting order. According to Moody, those changes hurt India’s chances of winning the World Cup.

"It seems that India was ready to play the tournament 12 months ago but to the lead up to the actual start of the tournament did their very best to sabotage their hopes of winning that tournament by changing batting orders, changing personnel within the batting order, creating uncertainty amongst the whole playing group," Moody added.

"If anything, when you come into a major tournament, that's when we crystalise people's thought and doesn't get influenced by what I call white noise...because you know exactly what path you are on, you know exactly what you need to be doing, you just need to consistent with that because players also sense the uncertainty when those things are happening," added Moody.