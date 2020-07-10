Frustrated with the drop as I felt deserving of a spot in playing XI, admits Stuart Broad

After being dropped out of the playing XI for the first time since 2012 at home, Stuart Broad has admitted he felt frustrated with the drop before adding that he deserved a place in the playing XI. However, he stated that his chat with Ed Smith over the drop was positive before the second Test.

One of the biggest news on Day 1 of the Test match between England and West Indies at Southampton was the drop of Stuart Broad from the playing XI for fielding Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. England’s skipper Ben Stokes revealed that it was a strategic decision to drop the experienced pacer, who was on a home streak of playing 51 consecutive games at home, since 2012. Following that decision, the 34-year-old pacer expressed his frustration over the decision before he revealed that he was deserving of a spot in the playing XI.

"I'm frustrated, angry and gutted. It's difficult to understand. I've probably bowled the best I've ever bowled the last couple of years, I felt it was my shirt. I was in the team for the Ashes and going to South Africa and winning there," he told Sky Sports, reported Cricbuzz.

"To say I was disappointed would be an understatement; you're disappointed if you drop your phone and the screen breaks,” he added.

Last time around when England faced South Africa away from home, Broad ended up as a key figure having picked up 14 wickets at an average of 19.42. On top of that, he revealed that his chat with Ed Smith was clear, with the pacer’s role specified to him. Broad’s last year in Test cricket has been one of his best, with 43 wickets in just 21 innings, at an average of 25.11, which makes his disappointment fair.

"I spoke to Ed Smith [the national selector] last night, he said he was involved in picking the 13 and this side was picked purely for this pitch. I wanted clarification on my the future going forward and I was given pretty positive feedback going forward. So yes, I was frustrated in the fact that I felt like I deserved a spot in the team."