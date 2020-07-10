Frustrated, angry and gutted over non-selection, insists Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad has claimed that the decision of not being picked for the first Test against West Indies in Southampton was difficult to process for him. The English pacer has also added that he has been frustrated, angry and gutted even though Ben Stokes personally informed him ahead of the game.

After averaging 23.06 in six Tests in England last summer and 19.42 in England's last series, in South Africa, Broad found himself in an unusual position when he was left out of the first XI for the first Test against Windies as the hosts decided to go with the swing option of James Anderson and the express pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

While the decision might have stemmed from the futuristic prospect considering England are playing six Test matches in little over 50 days, where rotation would be the key, Broad didn’t take that lightly. In Sky Sports Big Brother Diary Room, Broad stated that he was left frustrated, angry, gutted by the decision, especially after his performance in the last few matches.

"I'm not a particularly emotional person but I've found the last couple of days quite tough. To say I was disappointed would be an understatement... you're disappointed if you drop your phone and the screen breaks. I feel frustrated, angry, gutted. It's difficult to understand. I've probably bowled the best I've ever bowled the last couple of years, I felt it was my shirt. I was in the team for the Ashes and going to South Africa and winning there," Broad told Sky Sports.

Since 2018, Broad has been the highest wicket-taker for England with 87 wickets to his name and he is the only bowler to have taken more than 50 home wickets during that period. However, he was quick to acknowledge that the team is in a fairly unique position this summer where all bowlers are fit and raring to go, but added that he felt that he deserved the spot - just as anyone else would feel.

"But we are also in a fairly unique position this summer - very rarely do you get all your bowlers fit, like we've got at this minute. Part of my strength and durability as a cricketer is that I've been fit on a lot of occasions and been available for selection. I felt like I deserved a spot in the team as would anyone else."