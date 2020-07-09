England vs West Indies | Predictions for Day 3 at the Ageas Bowl

On each of the first two days of the Test, the fresh Ageas Bowl wicket offered plenty of assistance for the pacers - so much so that each of the 11 wickets that fell on the first two days were picked up by the quicker bowlers. Day 2, in particular, saw 10 wickets fall in just around 70 overs and, contrary to what many believed ahead of the Test, the saliva ban accounted for little. Both swing in the air and lateral movement off the wicket were available in abundance and the duo of Holder and Gabriel displayed a masterclass in taking advantage of suitable conditions. With the pitch still relatively fresh - under 100 overs have been bowled in the match - the conditions are expected to remain the same tomorrow, thus the prospect of abundant seam and swing might interest the English pacers. The expected overhead cloud cover might also play into the hands of the home side. And that may very well be the reason why they are still heavy favourites to win this Test. One thing to be noted, though, is that we are yet to see a single over of spin in this Test, so should Dom Bess get a chance to bowl tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how much of turn he’ll get; thus far, we have little idea of how much the wicket will suit the slower bowlers.