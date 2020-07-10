England bowlers using back sweat to tackle saliva ban, reveals Mark Wood
Today at 4:37 PM
England pacer Mark Wood has revealed that his side have been using sweat from their back as the fluid to shine the ball, in the wake of the saliva ban imposed by the ICC. Wood, who went wicketless on Day 2, also admitted that the English pacers did not get the radar right late in the day.
While the first Test between England and West Indies marked the return of cricket, there were eyes fixed on the match for reasons more than just that. The most asked question, prior to the start of the Test, was how bowlers were going to tackle and cope with the saliva ban that was imposed by the ICC in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but through their bowling performance, the Windies, who bowled England out for 204 on Day 2, proved that skill counted for way more than the presence of an external substance to shine the ball.
There is, however, still the curiosity on what the bowlers have been doing to shine the ball and according to Mark Wood, who bowled 21 balls on Day 2, the English bowlers have been compensating for the absence of saliva by instead using the sweat off their backs.
"Back sweat has been the major thing at the moment with saliva going out the window," Wood said in the press-conference post Day 2, reported TOI.
"Only your own, although we're mingling the back sweat a little on the ball, I've got some of Jimmy (Anderson's) and Jofra (Archer's)."
Day 2 saw Windies take control of the Test as after bowling England out for just 204, the visitor’s openers finished the day strongly, losing just one wicket whilst adding 57 runs on the board. Wood, who did not pick a wicket on Day 2, admitted that England were 50-100 runs short with the bat and also stated that the bowlers were guilty of not being consistent with the ball.
"They bowled well and got to give them credit, but 204 wasn't on the radar, we'd have liked 250 or 300. We didn't get it right with the ball, they got their line and length spot on. It's a bit of cobwebs and rust," Wood added.
