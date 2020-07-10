England bowlers using back sweat to tackle saliva ban, reveals Mark Wood

While the first Test between England and West Indies marked the return of cricket, there were eyes fixed on the match for reasons more than just that. The most asked question, prior to the start of the Test, was how bowlers were going to tackle and cope with the saliva ban that was imposed by the ICC in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but through their bowling performance, the Windies, who bowled England out for 204 on Day 2, proved that skill counted for way more than the presence of an external substance to shine the ball.