COVID-19 may have pushed women’s cricket two years back, asserts Mithali Raj

"Unfortunately, women's cricket may have been set back by a couple of years by this pandemic as some of the momentum that had been built between India's success in World Cup 2017 and World T20 2020 has been lost," the 37-year-old Raj said during a webinar, reported Sportstar.

"However, we have had discussions with BCCI to draw up a firm calendar for the Indian women's team so that fans can regularly cheer for the team.The plans have obviously been disrupted but we believe we can rebuild quickly. I think a full-fledged Women's IPL is still 2-3 years away but we would certainly look to have a fourth team in the Women's Challenge that is played concurrently with the IPL.”